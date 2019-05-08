UNICEF Libya Flash Update: Western Libya Emergency Response, 29 April – 05 May 2019

Situation in numbers

1.5 million people affected

500,000 children affected

55,000 Population displaced

Response

13,540 People reached with hygiene items

3,057 Children reached with psychosocial and recreational services

27,400 People reached with primary health care services

1,820 Women and children received food supplementation

Humanitarian Situation Overview

There was an uptick in fighting in southern Tripoli between the 29 April – 05 May as both the Libyan National Army and the Government of National Accord (GNA) and affiliated armed groups used heavy machinery and conducted airstrikes in an attempt to control Tripoli. As a result, the United Nations High Commission for Human Rights (OHCRC) issued a statement on 30 April expressing grave concern that thousands of civilians, including children, remain stranded in conflict-affected areas in Tripoli. In addition, the United Nations continues to call for a humanitarian pause to allow for civilians to vacate conflict-affected areas.

By 05 May, 376 fatalities and 1,822 injuries were reported of which 23 civilian deaths, including one child and 102 civilian injuries reported.1 Approximately 55,000 people have been forced to flee from their homes in Tripoli2 and as at 02 May 29 collective centres, of which 15 are schools, have been established by the Tripoli crisis committee to host Internally Displaced Persons fleeing violence and conflict.

Since the onset of the conflict on 04 April, disruption of basic services have been reported throughout Tripoli and western Libya and there is a breakdown of the waste management system. Tripoli’s healthcare system has been heavily disrupted by the ongoing clashes and many health facilities are understaffed and overwhelmed.

The academic school year remains suspended in conflict affected areas, impacting some 122,088 children in nine municipalities near Tripoli.4 Many schools in other parts of Tripoli have been closed because teachers are not able to report to work or parents are reluctant to send their children to school, fearing their safety.

Increased levels of psychosocial stress have been reported by child protection partners working in collective centres. Parents in urban settings are requesting additional psychosocial sessions in addition to increased information/awareness sessions on how to support children in conflict.

Around 3,370 migrants and refugees remain trapped in centres close to the conflict lines and are in serious need of food, water, health care and protection services.5