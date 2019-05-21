UNICEF Libya Flash Update: Western Libya Emergency Response, 13 May–19 May 2019

Situation in numbers

1.5 million people affected

500,000 children affected

75,000 Population displaced

Response

18,825 People reached with hygiene items

7,227 Children reached with psychosocial and recreational services

200,516 People reached with primary health care services

3,734 Women and children received food supplementation

Humanitarian Situation Overview

Despite the United Nations calls for an extendable humanitarian truce during the holy month of Ramadan, military advances between the Libyan National Army (LNA) and the Government of National Accord (GNA) affiliated armed groups continued in the Western Libya between 13-19 May 2019. Since the beginning of the conflict on the 04 April, artillery shelling and aerial bombing by both parties to the conflict have been sustained. 29 civilian deaths including at least six children in addition to 126 wounded civilians have been reported. 1 Approximately 75,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in Tripoli, despite a 23 percent decrease in displacement this week compared to the previous week (06-12 May).

As at 19 May, 29 collective centres, of which 15 are schools, were established by the Tripoli crisis committee to host Internally Displaced Persons fleeing violence and conflict , most of them coming from areas in southern Tripoli.

On the 19 May, one of the water control stations of the Man-Made River Project- the main water source for Tripoli and other north-western cities has been attacked. The Project provides water to over 2.5 million people. UNICEF together with the water authorities are reviewing the implication and coordinating a response. In addition, basic services, including the waste management and the healthcare systems continue to be disrupted by the conflict.

The academic school year remains suspended in conflict affected areas, directly impacting education of some 122,088 children in nine municipalities near Tripoli, 3 with more schools in other parts of Tripoli and the Western Libya closed or operating with restricted capacity. If the situation permits, the Ministry of Education decided that all schools in conflict affected areas would re-open on 09 June to allow students to sit in for end of year exams.

According to a Protection Sector Assessment conducted between 28 April-05 May, 48 percent of assessed persons reported that their current locations were not safe, and 11 percent of assessed persons indicated the presence of unexploded ordnance (UXO). Additionally, 56 percent of those assessed indicated that protection incidents were significantly higher in May than before the conflict’s outbreak with the protection incidents mostly related to physical violence, denial of liberty and deprivation of life.4 Some three thousand migrants and refugees including children remain trapped in the detention centres close to the conflict lines and are in serious need of food, water, health care and protection services.