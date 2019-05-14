UNICEF Libya Flash Update: Western Libya Emergency Response, 06 May–12 May 2019

Situation in numbers

1.5 million people affected

500,000 children affected

62,700 Population displaced

Response

15,800 People reached with hygiene items

6,240 Children reached with psychosocial and recreational services

67,400 People reached with primary health care services

2,451 Women and children received food supplementation

**Humanitarian Situation Overview***

Despite the United Nations Support Mission for Libya’s (UNSMIL) appeal for an extendable humanitarian truce during the holy month of Ramadan, a military aggression between the Libyan National Army (LNA) and the Government of National Accord (GNA) and affiliated armed groups continued in and around Tripoli between 06-12 May 2019. As at 09 May, 454 fatalities and 2,608 casualties have been reported including 23 civilian fatalities, including one child, reportedly, and 111 civilian injuries.1 Populations in southern Tripoli are most impacted, supplies of essential goods such as food and fuel have been severely disrupted in these areas.

Furthermore, the fighting in Tripoli has forced approximately 62,700 people to flee from their homes in Tripoli and as at 10 May, 29 collective centres, of which 15 are schools, have been established by the Tripoli crisis committee to host Internally Displaced Persons fleeing violence and conflict.

Basic services continue to be disrupted by the conflict- water cuts are reported frequently and there is a breakdown of the waste management system which could lead to waterborne disease outbreaks. Tripoli’s healthcare system has also been heavily disrupted by the ongoing clashes and many health facilities are understaffed and overwhelmed. Attacks on health services, staff members and ambulances - including the attack on field ambulances in Twaisha on 08 May - have also been reported.3 A scabies outbreak has been reported in collective centres in Tripoli, affecting displaced and conflict affected children and their families.

The academic school year remains suspended in conflict affected areas, directly impacting some 122,088 children in nine municipalities near Tripoli.4 Many schools in other parts of Tripoli have been closed or operating within limited capacity because teachers have not been able to report to work or parents have been reluctant to send their children to school, fearing for their safety. If the situation permits, it has been decided that all schools in conflictaffected areas would reopen on 09 June to allow students to sit in on exams before the start of the new school year in September 2019.

Increased levels of psychosocial stress have been highlighted by child protection partners working in collective centres and conflict affected neighbourhoods.

Around 3,145 migrants and refugees remain trapped in the detention centres close to the conflict lines and are in serious need of food, water, health care and protection services. On the night of 07 May two persons were injured in Tajoura Detention centre, hosting 564 detained refugees and migrants, following an airstrike targeting a nearby location.