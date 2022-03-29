UNICEF Libya Country Office Humanitarian Situation Report No. 4 (1 January 2021 to 31 December 2021)

Highlights

Following the signing of the ceasefire between the warring factions in October 2020 and the subsequent Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) proceedings organized with the support of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), the new Government of National Unity (GNU) took office as the single unified executive authority in the country following the Libyan House of Representatives’ vote of confidence in March 2021.

After the arrival of the first doses of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine in the country in April 2021, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported that more than 2.7 million around the country, including non-Libyans, received at least one dose of the vaccine by the end of December 2021.

UNICEF Libya’s Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) Appeal for 2021 called for US$60.5 million to reach 468,000 children across Libya. The UNICEF humanitarian response remains underfunded, with a funding gap of 78 per cent.