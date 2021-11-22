UNICEF Libya Country Office Humanitarian Situation Report No. 3 (1 July to 30 September 2021)

Highlights

• In September 2021, the Libyan House of Representatives withdrew confidence from the Government of National Unity (GNU) . The decision was received with concern from the United Nations Support Mission In Libya (UNSMIL) who urged all actors to remain focused on finalising the preparations to ensure that the general and presidential elections take place as planned on 24 December 2021.

• Libya’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign is ongoing. As of the end of the third quarter of 2021, a total of 1,393,030 people have been reached with at least one dose of the vaccine, representing around 20 per cent of the population. However, the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing on a daily basis, with the cumulative total of positive cases since the onset of the pandemic reaching 341,091 across the country.

• UNICEF Libya’s Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) Appeal for 2021 called for US$60.5 million to reach 468,000 children across Libya. The UNICEF humanitarian response remains underfunded, with a funding gap of 78 per cent.