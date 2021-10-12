UNICEF expresses concerns about safety and wellbeing of children in Libyan detention centres

TRIPOLI, 12 October 2021- UNICEF is deeply concerned about the safety and wellbeing of at least 1,000 women and children – including five unaccompanied minors and 30 infants, who have been recently placed in detention centres in Tripoli, Libya.

The recent widespread security operation in the Libyan capital have led to mass detention, with an estimated 5,000 people, including 751 women and 255 children, arrested during the operation and brought to detention centers managed by the Directorate of Combatting Illegal Migration (DCIM) of the Ministry of Interior.

“Migrant and refugee children in Libya continue to face grave child rights violations including arbitrary detention,” said Ms. Cristina Brugiolo, acting UNICEF Special Representative to Libya. “These children are held under devastating and inhumane conditions in these detention centres. The number of children is assumed to be much higher as many boys are reportedly placed in adult male cells.”

Detention centres have been taking in much larger numbers than their true capacity. Libya's largest detention centre, Al Mabani, was holding more than 5,000 people - four times its official capacity including 100 children and 300 women. The 1,772 remaining detainees including 43 children and 106 women were transferred to Ain Zara DC.

UNICEF and other humanitarian actors urge Libyan authorities to ensure the protection of children caught up in this situation, in order to prevent the separation of children from their parents, caregivers, and families, and avoid the holding of children in the same cells as adults with whom they are not related. Furthermore, any deportation of children by State authorities without due process is undeniably a child rights violation and puts children at risk of refoulement by being sent back to situations of violence, trafficking, abuse or exploitation that may be life threatening and cause irreparable harm.

“The detention of children based on their migratory status is never in their best interests,” stressed Ms. Brugiolo.

UNICEF calls for an immediate release of all children in detention centres and urges the authorities to immediately develop a plan of releasing children, prioritizing the most vulnerable.

“UNICEF with partners stand ready to provide technical support to ensure appropriate care arrangements, under the responsibility of competent childcare authorities,” Ms. Brugiolo affirmed.

About UNICEF Libya:

Since 2012, UNICEF has promoted the rights and wellbeing of children and their families in Libya. Together with our partners, we work throughout the country to reach children and their families through our Health, Nutrition, WASH, Education, Child Protection and Emergency Response interventions. We strengthen the linkages between humanitarian action and development programming, focusing special effort on reaching the most vulnerable and conflict-affected children, to the benefit of all children, everywhere in Libya.