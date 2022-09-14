UNICEF and the Government of Libya sign a Memorandum of Understanding MOU to launch the first Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) in Libya [EN/AR]

Link to multimedia

Tripoli, 14 September 2022 – UNICEF and the Government of Libya signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) yesterday to officially launch Libya’s first ever Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS).

The signing ceremony was attended by Mr. Nouri Al-Shatir, Deputy Minister of Planning, Mr. Abdalla Ziadan Allag, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bureau of Statistics and Census and Mr. Michele Servadei, UNICEF Representative in Libya, as well as government and development partners.

The MICS will support the Government to collect key indicators that are used to assess the situation of children and women and to measure progress towards the realization of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Deputy Minister for Sustainable Development in the Ministry of Planning, Mr. Nouri Al-Shatir noted that “Sustainable development is one of the priorities of the Government of the National Unity, and MICS will support the Government in monitoring the progress towards the 2030 agenda. I would also like to thank UNICEF, the development partners for supporting the MICS project.”

The Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey is developed by UNICEF to assist countries in filling data gaps for monitoring overall several human development indicators and the situation of children and women, in particular. It is a rich source of data on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), collecting about 33 SDG-relevant indicators.

“The last national representative household survey carried out by the Bureau of Statistics and Census was the Pan-Arab Program for Family Health (PAPFAM) in 2014, in partnership with UNICEF and WHO and this continues to be the primary reference point for most indicators in the country,” said Dr. Abdalla Ziadan Allag, Chairman of Board of the Directors of the Bureau of Statistics and Census Libya. “At present, there is a need to update and generate nationally representative data to understand the situation of children and women in Libya.”

“UNICEF commends the leadership of the Government of Libya for taking on this critical endeavor and will be a proud partner throughout this process. It is the start of a path to get better data on the lives, needs and deprivations and wellbeing of all children in Libya.” said Mr. Michele Servadei, UNICEF Representative in Libya. “Conducting MICS in Libya will not only provide the government and its partners with the urgently needed data for evidence-based planning, policy formulation and implementation but will also serve as a baseline for the country to measure its progress towards the realization of the SDGs, as well as to guide strategic investments in social sectors,” he continued.

A survey report and database will be prepared upon survey completion.

Notes to Editors:

About Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS):

MICS is an international household survey programme developed and supported by UNICEF. Since its inception in 1995, MICS has become the largest source of statistically sound and internationally comparable data on women and children worldwide.

Over 27 years, 350 Multiple Indicator Cluster Surveys have been carried out in more than 118 countries, generating data on key indicators on the well-being of children and women, and helping shape policies for the improvement of their lives. MICS has evolved to respond to the changing data needs, expanding from 28 indicators of issues pertaining to children and women in the first round to 200 indicators in the current sixth round.

For more information on MICS: http://mics.unicef.org/

