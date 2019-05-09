UNICEF airlifts additional supplies to continue with the emergency response in Libya [EN/AR]

TRIPOLI, 09 May 2019 – A second UNICEF-chartered plane delivered 17.8 tons of urgently needed nutrition and health emergency supplies to Libya on Sunday. After five weeks of the outbreak of the ongoing hostilities in and around Tripoli, these supplies are vital for UNICEF to continue supporting the affected children and their families.

“UNICEF airlifting of supplies is part of the response efforts to address the increasing needs of the conflict affected and displaced families living in the temporary collective shelters established by the Tripoli Crisis Committee. Among the 60,000 people who have been displaced since the outbreak of clashes, some 575 families with their children are temporarily hosted in 29 collective shelters,” said Abdel Rahman Ghandour, UNICEF Special Representative in Libya.

The supplies contain medical kits to support 150,000 people for three months, High Energy Biscuits and emergency ration enough for 1,400 people for a week, and Ready to Use Therapeutic Food for the treatment of about 250 children suffering from Severe Acute Malnutrition. Additionally, hygiene kits for 800 people are included to replenish some of the utilized supplies over the last few weeks. In its multi sectoral - water, sanitation, hygiene, health, nutrition, child protection - response to the on-going emergency in Libya, UNICEF delivers together with the other UN agencies, seven national partners, two international organizations and local authorities.

UNICEF builds on its well-established partnerships with municipal councils and the Tripoli Crisis Committee to coordinate its humanitarian response.

To be able to continue its response to the immediate needs of the affected population in Tripoli and Western Libya, UNICEF is urgently appealing for US$5.5 million with a funding gap of US$ 4.38 million.

