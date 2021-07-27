UNHCR welcomes Libya’s inclusive vaccination initiative [EN/AR]

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has welcomed the initiative of the Libyan authorities under which refugees and asylum-seekers have received vaccinations against COVID-19, together with other thirdcountry nationals as well as Libyans. The first vaccination drive which included also foreign nationals began on Saturday in several locations of Tripoli, with an initial target of 40,000 jabs.

“We appreciate the inclusive approach taken by Libya”, said Djamal Zamoum, UNHCR’s Deputy Chief of Mission in Libya. “Giving all groups access to the vaccine will help to make sure that everybody is safe. We also appreciate that the authorities focus on those most at risk from COVID-19. We hope that this initiative will continue and expand to reach more refugees.”

There are over 42,458 registered refugees and asylum-seekers in Libya who have fled war and persecution in their home countries.

