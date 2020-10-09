UNHCR Update Libya (9 October 2020)

Population movement

As of 8 October, 8,998 refugees and migrants have been registered as rescued/intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG) and disembarked in Libya. UNHCR and its partner, the International Rescue Committee (IRC), continue to be present at the disembarkation points to provide urgent medical assistance and core relief items (CRIs) before individuals are transferred to detention centres by the Libyan authorities.

UNHCR response

On 8 October, UNHCR as part of its quick-impact project (QIPs) implementation provided three equipped ambulances to Hay el Andalus municipality, Tajoura municipality, and the Ministry of Health's emergency unit in Tripoli. UNHCR also supported active isolation centres for coronavirus (COVID-19) patients in the city of Zawiya (45 km west of Tripoli) where there are acute needs in terms of protective and sanitary equipment. UNHCR distributed some 127 hygiene kits as well as sanitary cloth, in coordination with local authorities of Zawiya. These initiatives come within the framework of UNHCR's support for the health sector in Libya during the COVID-19 crisis. QIPs are small, rapidly implemented projects intended to help create conditions for peaceful coexistence between those displaced and host communities, and to strengthen the resilience of these communities. So far this year, UNHCR implemented 31 QIPs targetting the educational and health sectors.

Cash assistance continues to be provided to help persons of concern living in the urban community. Last week, partner CESVI provided cash assistance to a total of 356 refugees and asylumseekers living in the urban community in Tripoli (144 families).

This included regular cash assistance to 262 individuals (96 families) and emergency cash assistance to 94 individuals (48 families). As of 8 October, a total of 2,862 refugees and asylum-seekers were provided with cash grants.

Distribution of CRIs from both the Community Day Centre at Gurji and the Serraj registration office is ongoing. During the reporting period, CESVI supplied a total of 360 individuals from the urban community with hygiene kits, as well as soap bars, solar lamps, mattresses, blankets and clothes: 58 families (205 individuals) received CRIs at the CDC, while 155 people were similarly provided for at Serraj. In 2020, UNHCR has distributed some 50,800 CRIs across Libya.