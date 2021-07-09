UNHCR Update Libya (9 July 2021) [EN/AR]

Population movement

As of 6 July, a total of 15,241 refugees and migrants have been reported as rescued/intercepted by the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG) and disembarked in Libya in 2021. Since the start of June, the number of rescue/interception operations has continued to increase due to the clement summer weather, with many embarking from coastal cities such as Sabratha, Al-Zawia and Al-Khums. The majority of those disembarked in Tripoli are initially transferred to Al Mabani detention centre (in central Tripoli) and are then usually parcelled out to other detention centres including Ain Zara and Abusliem, also in Tripoli.

On 5 July, UNHCR announced the winners for its World Refugee Day photo contest. Three of the winners, from Syria, Sudan and South Sudan received pre-paid cash cards as prizes that can be used in shops, supermarkets, and pharmacies.

Last week, UNHCR’s medical partner, IRC, provided 256 primary healthcare consultations (in general, reproductive, and mental health) while 33 cases were referred to secondary public and private hospitals.

So far in 2021, UNHCR and its partners at the Community Day Centre have provided protection needs assessments to 2,817 individuals, best interest assessments to 383 minors and legal assistance to 1,052 individuals.

UNHCR continues to assist internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Libya. On 6 July, UNHCR through its national partner, LibAid distributed CRIs to 660 IDPs in Al-Sabaa and Da’waa Al-Islamia areas in Tripoli. Assistance included mattresses, hygiene kits, diapers, blankets and solar lamps.