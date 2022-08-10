UNHCR Update Libya (9 August 2022) [EN/AR]

Highlights

UNHCR, together with partner Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), completed a shelter rehabilitation project, which targetted 50 houses belonging to returnees in Al Sabri area, Benghazi, which hosts the biggest returnee community in Libya. The rehabilitation work included fixing doors, windows, WASH facilities and roofing. It is the fourth year running that UNHCR, with partner NRC, has implemented shelter rehabilitation in Al Sabri to enable displaced families to return to their houses damaged by the war.

Phase two of UNHCR’s Sports for Peace Initiative began on 3 August. The pilot project, with sport at its heart, is aimed at developing life skills and improving social cohesion among IDPs, IDP returnees, asylum seekers, refugees, and the host community in Abusliem municipality in Tripoli. 60 children, including 45 IDPs and 15 refugees, participated in the first session of the sports activities organized by partner Libyan Scouts in Abusliem stadium, which has been rehabilitated as part of the project. The children will attend four sessions with four different modules designed by partner Fútbol Más. Each session aims to raise awareness of a specific social topic and connected with one or more of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

On 8 August, UNHCR Libya launched its Help Page, providing information, phone numbers, emails and useful videos for asylum seekers and refugees in Libya. The page is an important step to further strengthen UNHCR’s communication with the communities in Libya and provide a trusted source for updated information and announcements.

UNHCR Response

UNHCR, through partner INTERSOS, rehabilitated the Rabaa Aladawiyah School in Tripoli. On 7 August, a ceremony took place marking the completion of the rehabilitation, attended by the officials from the municipal council as well as the education office of Tripoli municipality and some pupils. The work included installing a new water system and bathrooms, lighting, a CCTV, doors, and windows, as well as the repainting of the building. The school provides classes for more than 520 students, including some non-Libyans.

On 1 August, UNHCR delivered medical supplies to the health authorities at Al-Swani municipality, Tripoli. The items, including an ultrasound and electrocardiograph, will be distributed to Al Toghar and Al Krimiya health centres. The centres were rehabilitated by UNHCR and partner ACTED in 2021 as part of the Quick Impact Projects, which are designed to promote resilience and strengthen access to basic services in communities hosting many displaced, asylum seekers, as well as returnees.

On 4 August, UNHCR facilitated a training for the WFP Common Feedback Mechanism (CFM) operators on UNHCR services and referral pathways for refugees and asylum seekers to enhance quality of referrals and counselling provided by the CFM operators. CFM is a toll-free country-wide service (1404) for individuals to obtain information on humanitarian programmes, voice complaints, provide feedback and get referrals to the humanitarian organizations that are best-suited to handle the reported issue.

UNHCR, with partners, continues to provide help and services to some of the most vulnerable asylum seekers and refugees. Last week, partner International Rescue Committee (IRC) distributed hygiene kits and baby diapers to 24 individuals, including 18 women and six children, at the Community Day Centre and core relief items to 143 individuals, including 70 women, in different areas of Tripoli. Partner CESVI provided emergency cash assistance to 23 households (59 individuals), and 567 households (2,726 individuals) received WFP food packages. At Serraj Registration Centre, UNHCR identified 30 individuals who have been released or who have escaped from trafficking camps. They were referred for protection interviews to identify their needs and provide the necessary assistance.

As of 7 August, it is estimated that there are 2,661 persons in detention centres across Libya, of whom 951 are persons of concern to UNHCR. Last week, UNHCR, through partner LibAid distributed hygiene kits to 247 individuals, including nine women and two children, in Ganfouda detention centre.