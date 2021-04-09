UNHCR Update Libya (9 April 2021) [EN/AR]

Population movement

As of 8 April, 5,007 refugees and migrants have been registered as rescued/intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard and disembarked in Libya. The previous two months have seen a large increase in the numbers compared to the same period in 2020, with 2021 experiencing a 60 per cent rise on February/March 2020’s figures. UNHCR and its medical partner, the International Rescue Committee (IRC), continue to be present at the disembarkation points to provide urgent medical assistance and core relief items (CRIs) before individuals are transferred to detention centres by the Libyan authorities.

UNHCR response

On 7 and 8 April, UNHCR in coordination with the World Food Programme (WFP) provided food packages, kitchen sets, hygiene kits and other relief items, to internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Ghadames in south western Libya. A total of 300 families (some 1,650 individuals) benefitted from these distributions. Since the beginning of the year, UNHCR has distributed some 15,000 food packages to IDPs and refugees.

Provision of medical assistance is one of the most needed tools for refugees and asylum-seekers living in urban areas. Last week, UNHCR’s medical partner, IRC, provided a total of 246 primary healthcare consultations in Tripoli and Misrata (190 km east of Tripoli). More than 100 urgent medical cases were also referred to public hospitals and private clinics. So far in 2021, some 2,400 medical consultations were provided to refugees and asylum-seekers.

Last week, UNHCR teams at the Serraj Registration Office in Tripoli received and processed a total of 570 individuals, including 76 individuals with refugee-status determination and resettlement appointments. An additional 312 new appointments have been issued for 606 individuals and families. The registration team also registered 214 individuals from Sudan (93), Syria (78), Eritrea (24), Ethiopia (7), Yemen (7) and Palestine (5). The newly registered individuals were provided with UNHCR certificates. Continuous registration services such as adding members, splitting files, renewal of certificates and updating relevant data were provided to a total of 272 individuals. Since the beginning of the year, UNHCR has registered some 2,100 individuals in Libya.

Distribution of CRIs targeting refugees and asylum-seekers continues. At UNHCR’s Community Day Centre in the Gurji area of Tripoli, a total of 344 individuals received material assistance. Partner LibAid also distributed CRIs to 37 individuals in Benghazi. This included hygiene kits, soap bars, baby diapers and plastic sheets. Since the beginning of the year, UNHCR through its partners has distributed some 9,500 CRIs to persons of concern in Libya.

During the reporting period, UNHCR’s partner, CESVI, provided cash assistance to a total of 212 refugees and asylum-seekers (149 households). This included regular cash assistance to 23 individuals (seven households) and emergency cash assistance to 189 individuals (142 households). A total of 60 individuals who received emergency cash assistance were newly released from detention centres following UNHCR’s advocacy.