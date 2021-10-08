UNHCR Update Libya (8 October 2021)

Key Figures:

212,593 Libyans currently internally displaced (IDPs)1 643,123 IDP returnees

41, 681 registered refugees and asylum seekers

177 monitoring visits by UNHCR to detention centres in 2021

137 refugees and asylum seekers released from detention in 2021

6,521 vulnerable refugees and asylum seekers departed since 2017 (345 so far in 2021)

Population Movements

So far in 2021, a total of 25,823 refugees and migrants have been reported as rescued/intercepted by the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG). The number of refugees and migrants disembarked so far this year is more than double the figure for the same period last year (8,998 individuals). The most recent disembarkation occurred on 6 October, when a total of 13 individuals were disembarked at Azzawiya Refinery Port.

On 5 October, 17 bodies were retrieved by the Libyan Red Crescent (LRC) having washed ashore near Zawiya (47 km west of Tripoli). On 4 October, the LRC retrieved two bodies in Sorman (65 km west of Tripoli). On 3 October, a total of 556 persons, including women and children, disembarked in Azzawiya Refinery Point (500) and Tripoli Naval port (56). UNHCR and medical partner, the International Rescue Committee (IRC), were present at disembarkation points to provide urgent medical assistance and Core Relief Items (CRIs).

UNHCR Response

On 1 October, the Ministry of Interior launched a raid in Gergaresh, Tripoli, an area with a high concentration of refugees and migrants. It was the start of a wider security operation in Hai Alandalus municipality and beyond. One migrant was reportedly killed and at least 15 others were injured. More than 5,000 people were arrested and detained. UNHCR and partners provided aid, including food, non-food items and emergency cash to urgent cases at the Community Day Centre (CDC). Due to heightened security concerns and increasing tensions outside the CDC, where crowd numbers swelled up to 1,000 persons, preventing people in urgent need from entering the building, it was decided to suspend regular activities. The situation is being closely monitored.

On 5 October, sports kits were provided by UNHCR’s Benghazi office to displaced Libyan youngsters at Al Haleis Tawergha settlement – the biggest in the east – as part of our support for local civil society organisations.

Around 250 children will be able to use the items at a Child Friendly Space at the site funded by UNHCR and supported by partner ACTED, and non-governmental organisation, Amazonat.

UNHCR processed 668 refugees and asylum seekers at its Registration Office in Tripoli. Of these, a total of 366 individuals were registered and received their UNHCR certificates. These included nationals from Sudan (193), Syria (73), Eritrea (81), Ethiopia (12) and South Sudan (7).

UNHCR’s distribution of CRIs continue to target persons of concern in Libya.

Partner IRC distributed CRIs including hygiene kits, diapers and mattresses to 487 refugees and asylum-seekers (239 men, 182 women and 66 children) at the CDC in Tripoli. As part of a winter distribution campaign, national partner, LibAid distributed winter boots, socks, raincoats, gloves, hygiene kits, school bags, solar lamps, and plastic sheets to 1,236 IDPs in Bani Waleed (178 km south east of Tripoli). So far this year, UNHCR has provided CRIs to more than 50,000 POCs across the country.