UNHCR Update Libya (8 November 2022) [EN/AR]

Highlights

On 1 November, UNHCR evacuated 174 vulnerable asylum seekers, including women and babies, to safety via the Emergency Transit Mechanism in Niger – the second flight of its kind this year. The ETM was established in 2017 by the Government of Niger, which agreed to temporarily receive asylum seekers and refugees on its territory facing a life-threatening situation in Libya while UNHCR identifies durable solutions for them, including resettlement and other complementary legal pathways.

Population Movements

So far in 2022, more than 19,400 asylum-seekers, refugees, and migrants have been reported as rescued or intercepted by the Libyan authorities. Last week, six rescue/interception operations were carried out by the Stabilization Support Apparatus (SSA) at Al-Maya disembarkation point (DP), by the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG) at Azzawya Oil Refinery Port, Tripoli Commercial Port (TCP), and A-Khums Port, with 665 survivors, incuding 20 persons of concern to UNHCR. Partner, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) responded to two disembarkations and provided medical assistance to the survivors. On 3 November, the LCG apprehended 40 individuals boarding a fishing vessel in an attempt to cross the sea to Europe near Qasr Al-Akhyar (70 km east of Tripoli). On 2 November, the LCG recovered two unidentified dead bodies off the coast of Tajoura.

UNHCR Response

UNHCR, with partners, continues to provide help and services to some of the most vulnerable asylum-seekers and refugees. Last week, IRC distributed hygiene kits and baby diapers to 93 individuals, including 22 women and seven children at the Community Day Centre (CDC), and non-food items to 213 asylum-seekers and refugees, including 66 women, in various areas of Tripoli.

Through partner NRC, UNHCR provided pre-paid cards to 69 internally displaced (IDP)

Libyan families (325 individuals) in Abusliem. The cards can be used in place of cash to purchase basic items in more than 3,000 local stores, noting the liquidity problem in the country. Also, through partner CESVI, UNHCR provided cash assistance to 182 refugee and asylum-seeker households (461 individuals), including emergency cash assistance to 131 households (283 individuals) and regular cash assistance to 51 households (178 individuals). At the Serraj Registration Centre, UNHCR identified 49 individuals who managed to escape or who were released from trafficking camps. They were all referred for protection interviews to identify their needs and provide the necessary assistance. Last week, 17 Best Interest Assessments and 96 Protection Needs Assessments were conducted with children and adults to identify their protection concerns, and assess their needs, including referrals to specialized services. Three individuals, who were identified as in need of shelter, were successfully put in care arrangements. Currently more than 110 vulnerable individuals in need of shelter are accommodated by caregivers who are vetted and trained volunteers from the refugee communities.

Through IRC, UNHCR provides health services at different public primary healthcare centres in Tripoli. Last week, IRC provided 264 general health and reproductive health consultations, 86 mental health consultations and referred two individuals to public hospitals and private clinics. IRC medical team supported 21 individuals through the 24/7 hotline, seven of whom were referred for secondary medical assessments. As of 6 November, there were 4,528 persons in detention across Libya, among whom are 1,565 people of concern (PoCs) to UNHCR.

IRC carried out visits to Triq Al-Sikka and Ain Zara detention centres, where more than 100 medical consultations were provided.