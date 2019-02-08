UNHCR Update Libya (8 February 2019)

Key figures:

170,490 Libyans currently internally displaced (IDPs)

445,845 returned IDPs (returns registered in 2016 - 2018)

56,484 registered refugees and asylumseekers in the State of Libya

202 overall persons arrived in Italy

1,494 monitoring visits to detention centres in 2018 and 2019

2,897 asylum-seekers and refugees released from detention in 2018 and 2019

3,016 vulnerable refugees and asylumseekers evacuated since November 2017

Funding

USD 88.1 M required for 2019

Highlights

On 5 February, the humanitarian community launched the 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) in Tripoli. According to the HRP, a total of 823,000 persons, including 248,000 children, are in need of humanitarian assistance in Libya. The HRP appeals for USD 202 million and targets 552,000 persons, including 56,000 refugees, 179,000 migrants, 73,000 Libyan internally displaced (IDPs) and 116,000 IDP returnees. Refugees and migrants represent 38% of the targeted population (233,000 out of 552,000 persons). Key humanitarian needs in Libya are related to protection, including access to critical services such as healthcare and education, safe drinking water and sanitation and access to basic household goods and commodities. UNHCR is the agency with the largest requirements in the HRP, amounting to USD 46.5 million.

UNHCR Response UNHCR continues to provide humanitarian assistance and to register persons in need of international protection in detention centres. This week, UNHCR and its partner International Medical Corps distributed non-food items in Al Kararim and Ain Zara detention centres. The assistance targeted more than 600 individuals with blankets, gloves, raincoats, socks and sweaters. In addition, UNHCR registered 153 persons of concern in Ain Zara, Azzwaya and Tajoura detention centres. UNHCR estimates that there are 6,000 persons in detention of whom over 4,100 are of concern to UNHCR.

UNHCR continues to support IDPs in Libya. Last week, UNHCR distributed winter items to 114 individuals who were evicted from Trik Al Matar settlement in Tripoli last August. The evicted families are currently living in Al Jebs Gate settlement. Winter items included blankets, dignity kits, plastic sheets, heaters, gloves, raincoats, boots, socks and jackets. The city of Tripoli is currently hosting 16,235 IDPs and 62,974 IDP returnees.

UNHCR continues to implement quick-impact projects (QIPs) throughout Libya. QIPs are small, rapidly implemented projects intended to help create conditions for peaceful coexistence between those displaced and their hosting communities, and to strengthen the resilience of these communities. In addition to benefiting IDPs and community members, QIPs also promote the inclusion of refugees and asylum-seekers in the different projects. Since December 2018, UNHCR and partners implemented 46 QIPs in 15 municipalities and cities such as Tripoli, Benghazi, Sirt and Misrata targeting 23,000 individuals.

UNHCR completed the rehabilitation of the Abu-Sitta Chest and Respiratory Medical Hospital in Tripoli. The hospital, one of the largest in Tripoli, is the only facility that provides treatment for Tuberculosis. The rehabilitation, which started in December 2018, aimed to expand the overall bed capacity and increase the hospital’s ability to treat persons of concern to UNHCR. Nine clinic rooms, including an intensive care room, and two WASH facilities were refurbished by UNHCR.