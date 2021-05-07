UNHCR Update Libya (7 May 2021)

Population movement

As of 5 May, 6,060 refugees and migrants have been registered as rescued/intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard and disembarked in Libya. On 2 May, a boat was feared to have sunk off the coast of Libya while carrying an unknown number of passengers. Local fishermen rescued some 12 people while several bodies were washed ashore near Al Zawiya (45 km west of Tripoli). On 1 May, a total of 174 individuals were disembarked at the Tripoli Naval Base. UNHCR and its medical partner, the International Rescue Committee (IRC), were present at the disembarkation point to provide urgent medical assistance and core relief items (CRIs) before individuals were transferred to detention centres by the Libyan authorities.

UNHCR response

In coordination with the World Food Programme (WFP), UNHCR has started its Ramadan food distribution campaign in Tripoli and surrounding cities. The distribution has continued throughout the week where 5,339 refugees and asylum-seekers (1,454 families) are being targeted in Tripoli, while some 4,000 others are to be targeted in Al Zawiya, Zwara (102 km west of Tripoli) and Misrata (190 km east of Tripoli).

UNHCR’s Community Day Centre (CDC) continues to provide vital services for refugees and asylum-seekers living within the urban community in Tripoli. In the past week, partner, IRC distributed blankets, hygiene kits, baby diapers, soap, plastic basins and tracksuits to 84 individuals (55 men and 29 women). The health clinic at the CDC also provided 141 primary healthcare consultations, with 37 cases medically referred to secondary clinics and hospitals. As of 5 May, UNHCR and its partners, CESVI and IRC have provided 263 best interest assessments targeting minors, cash assistance to 413 individuals, CRIs to 1,189 individuals, medical referrals for 803 individuals, and 2,933 primary healthcare consultations.

Registration of refugees and asylum-seekers in Libya is ongoing. Last week, the reception team received and processed a total of 475 individuals, including 67 individuals with refugee-status determination and resettlement appointments. UNHCR also registered 291 individuals mainly from Sudan (203) but also Syria (52), Eritrea (23), South Sudan (6), Palestine (3), Somalia (2), Ethiopia (1) and Yemen (1). The newly registered individuals were provided with UNHCR certificates. So far in 2021, UNHCR has registered 3,502 refugees and asylum-seekers.

UNHCR’s partner, CESVI provided cash assistance to 234 refugees and asylum-seekers (109 families) living in the urban community in Tripoli. This included regular cash assistance to 80 individuals and emergency cash assistance to 154 individuals. Vulnerabilities of those who received the assistance included 14 per cent who suffer from physical disability and impairment, 9 per cent who are diagnosed with a chronic disease and 5 per cent who suffer from injuries as a result of a severe accident.