UNHCR Update Libya (7 June 2022) [EN/AR]

Highlights

On 31 May, UNHCR has evacuated a group of 132 vulnerable asylum seekers out of Libya to safety in Rwanda, the second evacuation flight to Rwanda this year. The group of men, women, and children – the youngest less than one year old – were from Eritrea, Sudan, Ethiopia, South Sudan, and Somalia.

Most had been living in urban areas of Tripoli. They include survivors of violence and torture, and women and girls at risk.

They will stay at UNHCR's Emergency Transit Mechanism (ETM) facility in Gashora while durable solutions are sought for them. At the ETM Centre, UNHCR provides assistance including shelter, food, medical care, psycho-social support, activities for children, livelihoods and education opportunities including technical and vocational trainings. Resettlement flights are also ongoing, helping some of the most vulnerable refugees to leave Libya for safety. On 6 June, 23 refugees were flown out of Libya on a resettlement flight to Europe.

On 1 June, UNHCR donated two prefabs to Benghazi Medical Services during a ceremony attended by the Head of Field Office of Benghazi, the deputy director of Benghazi Health Services and a representative from Ministry of Health. The prefabs will be used in Sidi Khalifa and Bu Atni primary healthcare centres which provide health services to the host community, internally displaced Libyan families, asylum seekers, and refugees. On the same day, another prefab was donated to Shalghouda COVID Centre in the south of Azzawya municipality. On 2 June, two additional prefabs were donated to Alharsha triage centre in the west of Azzawya municipality, and to Derna COVID Centre.

Population Movements

So far in 2022, 7,610 asylum seekers, refugees and migrants have been reported as rescued or intercepted by the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG), the General Administration of Coastal Security (GACS), the Stabilization Support Apparatus (SSA) and the Libyan Navy in 85 operations. The last operation was carried out on 6 June by LCG in Tripoli Naval Base, with 325 survivors, including four women and two children. UNHCR and partner the International Rescue Committee (IRC) were present and provided medical and humanitarian aid to all survivors.

UNHCR Response

On 29 and 31 May, to celebrate the Menstrual Hygiene Day, UNHCR, together with partners CESVI and IRC, hosted events at the ‘Women and Girls Safe Space’ and at the Community Day Centre (CDC), with the participation of 40 women and girls from the asylum seeker and refugee community. Dedicated sessions were facilitated by a gynaecologist, and the participants were provided with hygiene kits including Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials.

UNHCR, with partners, continues to provide help and services to some of the most vulnerable asylum seekers and refugees. UNHCR outreach team carried out four field visits to individuals who were transferred from Ain Zara detention centre to the urban setting in the last weeks. 29 individuals were reached in order to identify protection risks or unmet basic needs. Partner IRC distributed core relief items to 405 asylum seekers and refugees, including 173 women, at different locations in Tripoli including the Community Day Centre and the ‘Women and Girls’ Safe Space’ (WGSS). Partner LibAid distributed blankets, mattresses, hygiene kits and slippers to 58 individuals in Ganfouda detention centre. As of 5 June, it is estimated that there are 2,182 persons held in detention centres across Libya, of whom 1,013 individuals are persons of concern to UNHCR.

Through its partner IRC, UNHCR provides health services at different public primary healthcare centres in Tripoli. IRC provided 258 general, reproductive and mental health consultations, and referred 28 individuals to public hospitals and private clinics. 73 medical consultations were provided at Triq Al Sikka DC, 45 medical consultations in Triq Al Matar DC, and 37 medical consultations were provided in Ain Zara DC. The 24/7 medical emergency hotline team continues to support persons of concern (PoCs). Last week, 29 PoCs were assisted.