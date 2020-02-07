UNHCR Update Libya (7 February 2020 )

Highlights

The evacuation of persons from the Gathering and Departure Facility (GDF) to safer locations continues following last week’s announcement by UNHCR that it was suspending operations at the GDF due to concerns it could become a military target. Over the course of the last ten days, over 300 refugees and asylumseekers agreed to be transferred from the GDF to the urban community: most recently, 53 were transferred on 5 February and on 6 February, nine ex-detainees of the Abu Salim detention centre also accepted UNHCR’s urban package. Since October 2019, over 600 refugees and asylum-seekers, previously accommodated at the GDF, have now accepted the urban assistance package, which includes cash assistance and core relief items (CRIs).

Population movement

As of 6 February, 1,040 refugees and migrants have been registered as rescued/intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard and disembarked in Libya. The figure for interceptions/rescues at sea for January 2020 represents a 121 per cent increase on the number (469) for the corresponding month in 2019. Of those who were disembarked last month, and who were able to be identified, 70 per cent are male, 18 per cent are female, while 12 per cent can be classed as children. UNHCR and its partner, the International Medical Corps, continue to provide medical assistance and CRIs; to date in 2020 they have provided 252 rescue kits at points of disembarkation.

UNHCR response

As hostilities persist, the plight of internally displaced families (IDPs) remains a top priority for UNHCR. According to IOM-DTM there are currently more than 355,000 displaced persons in Libya, around 150,000 of whom have been displaced since fighting broke out last April. In 2019 the total figure of IDPs reached with CRIs was 22,050. On 4 February, UNHCR distributed CRIs to 518 IDP households in Az-Zawiya (50 km west of Tripoli). These families had been displaced from Tripoli following the outbreak of fighting in April 2019. On 6 February, UNHCR together with its partner, LibAid, brought CRIs to 460 IDP families in Misrata, recently displaced from Sirte. Two other UN agencies accompanied UNHCR: UNICEF distributed blankets and hygiene kits while UNFPA gave out dignity kits.

Cash assistance remains key to building the resilience of persons of concern. Throughout 2019 and into 2020, via its partner CESVI, UNHCR has distributed cash assistance to over 1,000 refugee families in Tripoli. Over the past weeks, UNHCR has reinforced its urban response in Tripoli to ensure assistance for refugees and asylumseekers transferring from the GDF into the urban community, as well as those released from detention centres and those released upon disembarkation. So far in 2020, 186 households have received cash assistance. In the east and south of Libya, UNHCR partner, ACTED, will commence a survey later this month, the purpose of which is to establish an eligibility system for beneficiaries of multiple cash assistance.