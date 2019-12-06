UNHCR Update Libya (6 December 2019) [EN/AR]

Highlights

This week, on 4 December, eight Eritrean unaccompanied minors departed from the Gathering and Departure Facility (GDF) in Tripoli, under the resettlement programme to Europe. In 2019 to date, 2,184 refugees and asylum-seekers have departed for solutions out of Libya, including 774 under resettlement and 1,410 under the evacuation programme.

On 5 December, 23 individuals (21 men and two women) previously hosted at the GDF agreed to move to the urban community and receive assistance at the Community Day Centre (CDC) in Gurji, Tripoli. The group, comprising Somali, Sudanese, and Eritrean nationals, received core-relief items (CRIs), medical assistance and cash grants to help them meet their basic needs. Recently, more individuals who had informally entered the GDF have accepted the urban assistance package. On 3 December, another 26 individuals also left the GDF for urban settings. The GDF currently hosts some 1,150 people including some 900 from Tajoura and Abu Salim detention centres as well as from the urban community, who had all entered the facility informally since July.

Population movements

As of 5 December, 8,848 refugees and migrants have been rescued/intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard and disembarked in Libya. On 29 November, a total of 205 individuals (158 men, 33 women and 14 children) disembarked at Hamdeya disembarkation point at the port of Tajoura. UNHCR and its partner, the International Medical Corps, is providing medical assistance and CRIs to people at disembarkation points. Recently, boats have been departing from areas west of Tripoli near Azzawya.

UNHCR response

This week, UNHCR through its partner IMC, provided 201 primary healthcare consultations and 34 medical referrals at the Gurji CDC in Tripoli. As of 4 December, a grand total of 9,499 medical consultations have been provided to refugees and asylum-seekers living in the community. UNHCR also continues to provide non-food items (NFIs) to urban refugees and asylum-seekers. So far in 2019, some 19,000 received NFIs including blankets, solar lamps, winter clothes and baby kits have been distributed.

UNHCR continues to provide assistance to internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Libya. To date in 2019, UNHCR has provided core relief items (CRIs) to more than 21,800 IDP individuals and supported over 900 IDP households with cash assistance. So far this year, UNHCR has also implemented 23 quick impact projects across Libya to support both IDPs and host communities. In eastern Libya this week, UNHCR partner, NRC distributed UNHCR shelter kits to 22 Tawerghan IDP families (86 individuals) in the Shebna IDP camp in Benghazi and a redistribution at other Benghazi Tawerghan camps to 76 families (397 individuals) who had not benefitted during an earlier distribution.

Currently, there are nearly 4,200 people held in detention centres in Libya, of whom 2,450 are persons of concern to UNHCR. UNHCR continues to call for an end to detention and the gradual and orderly release of all refugees and migrants into the urban community. So far in 2019, UNHCR and partners have conducted over 1,150 monitoring visits to detention centres in Libya.