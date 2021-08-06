UNHCR Update Libya (6 August 2021)

Key Figures:

223,949 Libyans currently internally displaced (IDPs)

642,408 IDP returnees

42,210 registered refugees and asylumseekers 104 monitoring visits by UNHCR to detention centres in 2021

127 refugees and asylum-seekers released from detention in 2021

6,521 vulnerable refugees and asylumseekers departed since 2017 (345 so far in 2021)

Funding: USD 93.0 M required for 2021

Population Movements

So far in 2021, a total of 18,484 refugees and migrants have been reported as rescued / intercepted by the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG). In the first week of August, 415 individuals from Sudan and Syria—including 355 men, 34 women and 26 children—were disembarked in Al-Zawia (45 km west of Tripoli). UNHCR and medical partner International Rescue Committee (IRC) were present at disembarkation points to provide urgent medical assistance and Core Relief Items (CRIs).

UNHCR Response

UNHCR continues to provide assistance to refugees and asylum-seekers living in urban areas. At the Community Day Centre (CDC) in Tripoli, partner IRC distributed CRIs including hygiene kits, soap bars and infant products to 229 individuals. In addition, more than 300 individuals benefited from primary health consultations, while 98 individuals were referred to public and private secondary health clinics for medical treatment. As of 5 August,

UNHCR and partners have provided 114,449 CRIs, 8,585 medical consultations and 1,663 medical referrals to persons of concern in Libya.

During the reporting period, UNHCR through partner CESVI provided cash assistance to 19 refugees and asylum-seekers (eight families). This included regular cash assistance to six individuals and emergency cash assistance to thirteen individuals. In addition, partner Norwegian Refugee Council distributed pre-paid cash cards to 136 individuals (68 families). So far this year, a total of 4,786 refugees and asylum-seekers received cash assistance to help support their basic needs.

At the Registration Centre in Tripoli, a total of 252 refugees and asylum-seekers were registered and provided with UNHCR certificates. The group included nationals from Sudan (132), Syria (78), Eritrea (23), Palestine (12), Ethiopia (4), Somalia (1), South Sudan (1) and Iraq (1). Ongoing registration services such as renewal of certificates and updating of data were carried out for 175 individuals. Additionally, the Registration hotline received 160 calls, providing information and support on protection services and psychosocial counselling. So far in 2021,

UNHCR has registered some 8,000 refugees and asylum-seekers in Libya.

UNHCR and partners continue to carry out protection monitoring visits to official detention centres. As of 5 August, UNHCR conducted 104 visits to detention centres across the country, providing life-saving assistance including medical support, registration and identification of vulnerable individuals for possible durable solutions. Following UNHCR advocacy, a total of 127 refugees and asylum-seekers have been released from detention in 2021, while partner IRC has provided more than 1,500 medical consultations inside detention centres. UNHCR continues to call for an end to arbitrary detention in Libya, through the establishment of a judicial review process and alternatives to detention starting, with the immediate release of the most vulnerable.