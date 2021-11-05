UNHCR Update Libya (5 November 2021)

Key Figures:

212,593 Libyans currently internally displaced (IDPs)

643,123 IDP returnees

41,404 registered refugees and asylum- seekers

268 monitoring visits to detention centres in 2021

362 refugees and asylum-seekers released from detention in 2021

6,738 vulnerable refugees and asylum- seekers departed since 2017 (539 so far in 2021)

Population Movements

So far in 2021, a total of 27,551 asylum-seekers, refugees and migrants have been reported as rescued/intercepted by the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG). During the week of 30 October and 3 November, five disembarkations took place in Tripoli Naval Base (TNB) and Azzawya Oil Refinery Point, with 595 individuals returned, including 58 women and 25 children.

UNHCR Response

On 3 November, long-awaited resettlement departures resumed with the first refugees departing to Sweden. On 4 November, the first humanitarian evacuation flight to Niger in more than a year, via the Emergency Transit Mechanism, departed from Tripoli. Over the last week, UNHCR also facilitated the reunification of four asylum-seekers with their family members in Europe.

With large crowds continuing to gather in front of the Community Day Centre (CDC) preventing others from accessing the site for help, activities remain temporarily suspended.