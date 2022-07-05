UNHCR Update Libya (5 July 2022) [EN/AR]

Highlights

On 30 June, UNHCR evacuated a group of 95 vulnerable asylum seekers out of Libya to Italy, the second evacuation flight to Italy this year. Resettlement flights are also ongoing, helping some of the most vulnerable refugees to leave Libya for safety. On 29 June, 18 refugees were flown out of Libya on a resettlement flight to Europe. Since 2017, 8,485 vulnerable asylum seekers and refugees flew out of Libya on evacuation and resettlement flights and through complementary pathways.

On 29 June, 30 youngsters took part in an event at Abusliem stadium, as part of events marking World Refugee Day and the kick-off of youth activities under UNHCR’s Sport for Peace project. The event, which brought together the Libyan Scouts, refugees, and displaced Libyans, involved football and other fun team-building games. The Sport for Peace Project, supported by the Hellenic Republic, focuses on football as a vehicle to foster social inclusion and cohesion among different youth groups. The first phase of the project saw the rehabilitation of Abusliem football stadium and design of project activities. In the second phase, sports activities will be rolled-out with children and youth by trained coaches designed to foster peaceful co-existence and help develop life-skills.

Population Movements

So far in 2022, 9,430 asylum seekers, refugees, and migrants have been reported as rescued or intercepted by the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG), the General Administration of Coastal Security (GACS), the Stabilization Support Apparatus (SSA) and the Libyan Navy in 112 operations. The last disembarkation took place on 3 July, with 21 migrants disembarked by the LCG in Zawya. Three dead bodies were retrieved during the operation. On 28 June, bodies of 20 migrants who got lost in the Libyan desert were found 320 km southwest of Kufra and 120 km from the border with Chad.

UNHCR Response

UNHCR, with partners, continues to provide help and services to some of the most vulnerable asylum seekers and refugees. Last week, partner IRC distributed hygiene kits and baby kits to 51 asylum seekers and refugees at the Community Day Centre (CDC). Partner LibAid provided blankets, mattresses, and hygiene kits to 80 individuals at Kufra DC. Through partner CESVI, UNHCR provided emergency cash assistance to 141 households (283 individuals), where emergency cash assistance was provided to 52 households (106 individuals), and regular cash assistance was provided to 89 households (177 individuals). At Serraj Registration Centre, UNHCR identified 50 individuals who managed to escape from trafficking camps. They were all referred for protection interviews to identify their needs and provide the necessary assistance. Last week, 25 best interest assessments (BIAs) and 63 protection needs assessments (PNAs) were conducted with children and adults to identify their protection concerns, assess their needs, and decide on the required follow-up actions. Based on the assessments, individuals were referred to specialized services.

Through its partner IRC, UNHCR provides health services at different public primary healthcare centres in Tripoli. IRC provided 291 general health and reproductive health consultations and 50 mental health consultations and referred 33 cases to public hospitals and private clinics. 15 medical consultations were provided at Triq Al-Matar DC, 46 medical consultations were provided at Triq Al-Sikka DC, and 45 medical consultations were provided at Ain Zara DC. Through the 24/7 hotline, IRC medical team supported 21 individuals, 15 of whom were referred for secondary medical assessments.