UNHCR Update Libya (5 February 2021) [EN/AR]

Population movement

Within the last 48 hours some 700 people have been brought back and disembarked in Tripoli by Libyan coastal authorities, in four separate operations. UNHCR and its partner, the International Rescue Committee, were present at the disembarkation points to provide urgent medical assistance and core relief items before individuals were transferred to detention centres by the Libyan authorities. With these latest disembarkations as of 4 February, 1,171 refugees and migrants have been registered in 2021 as rescued/intercepted at sea and disembarked in Libya.

UNHCR response

Provision of assistance to internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Libya is a crucial activity for UNHCR. On 4 February, UNHCR and LibAid distributed winter items to 464 Libyans displaced at Atib and Souq Alahad IDP settlements, near Tarhuna town (65 km southeast of Tripoli). Items included blankets, seasonal clothes, solar lamps and hygiene kits. On 1 February, UNHCR and partner LibAid distributed winter clothes to nearly 1,000 IDPs from the city of Murzuq (southern Libya), currently living in and around Zawiya (45 km west of Tripoli).

Last week, UNHCR’s reception team at the Serraj registration office received and processed a total of 497 individuals, including 84 individuals with refugee-status determination and resettlement appointments. Those newly-registered comprise a total of 242 vulnerable individuals from Sudan (135), Syria (73), Eritrea (14), Ethiopia (6), Somalia (4), Yemen (4), Palestine (3) and South Sudan (3). Since January 2021, UNHCR has registered a total of 943 individuals adding to a grand total of 43,870 refugees and asylum-seekers registered with UNHCR in Libya.

UNHCR’s Community Day Centre (CDC) continues to provide services for refugees and asylum-seekers living in the urban community. A total of 37 individuals received blankets, mattresses, electrical heaters, raincoats, plastic sheets, and tracksuits. Services at the CDC also include medical assistance, registration, provision of psycho-social support as well as cash and material assistance. As of 3 February, UNHCR and its partners have provided 16,568 primary healthcare consultations in the urban setting (1,397 in 2021), and CRIs to 18,794 individuals and cash assistance to 3,390 individuals.

Throughout January, UNHCR and partners have completed a number of quick-impact projects (QIPs). In the health sector, this includes the installation of four containers at four health centres in Benghazi serving a catchment area of more than 9,000 people, overseen by partner, ACTED, while DRC completed electrical, civil and sanitation works at Ibn Khaldoun Health Care facility in Tripoli, serving a catchment area of 30,000 persons. In addition, UNHCR handed over medical equipment, including six ambulances, to authorities in Benghazi. In the education sector, ACTED rehabilitated playgrounds at Omer Al Farouq School, Benghazi, helping to contribute to the psychosocial wellbeing of students and children as well as social cohesion in the area. Since the start of 2020, UNHCR has implemented a total of 59 QIPs across Libya.