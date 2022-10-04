UNHCR Update Libya (4 October 2022) [EN/AR]

HIGHLIGHTS

On 29 September, UNHCR evacuated 179 asylum seekers from Libya to safety in Niger – the first such flight to Niger this year. The group, including 60 women and 21 children, was welcomed at the Emergency Transit Mechanism (ETM) in Niger, set up in 2017 by the Government of Niger, to receive asylum seekers and refugees on its territory facing a life- threatening situation in Libya, while UNHCR tries to identify durable solutions for them. Since 2017, 3,846 individuals were evacuated to Niger.

On 2 October, a ceremony took place, marking the completion of the rehabilitation work by UNHCR and partner ACTED at Zubair bin al-Awwam school in Qasr Bin Ghasheer. The work included replacing the water and sewage network, installing a new 2,000 litre-water tank, new toilets, washbasins, lighting, doors and windows, and repainting. The work is part of UNHCR’s Quick Impact Projects, designed to strengthen community cohesion and resilience.

On 27 September, UNHCR delivered medical equipment to Attia Al Kaseh Hospital, in Al-Kufra, south-east Libya. Items included disposable bedsheets, surgical gloves, bandages, cannula, and an autoclave sterilizing machine. The facility, the largest and oldest in the region, and the only hospital in Kufra town, serves a population of around 80,000 and provides free services to Libyans and non-Libyans.

Population Movements

So far in 2022, 16,733 asylum seekers, refugees, and migrants have been reported as rescued or intercepted by the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG), the General Administration of Coastal Security (GACS) and the Libyan Navy over 160 operations. Last week, two rescue/interception operations were carried out by the Stabilization Support Apparatus (SSA) at Al Maya disembarkation point (DP), with 113 survivors. UNHCR and partner International Rescue Committee (IRC) did not have access to the site.

UNHCR Response

UNHCR, with partners, continues to provide help and services to some of the most vulnerable asylum seekers and refugees. Last week, IRC distributed hygiene kits and baby diapers to 99 individuals, including 33 women and nine children at the Community Day Centre (CDC), and core relief items to 273 asylum seekers and refugees, including 87 women, in various areas of Tripoli. Partner Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) provided emergency cash assistance via vouchers to 87 households (235 individuals) at the CDC. The vouchers can be redeemed for goods at local stores.

At the Serraj Registration Centre, UNHCR identified 46 individuals who managed to escape or who were released from trafficking camps. They were all referred for protection interviews to identify their needs and provide the necessary assistance. Last week, 37 best interest assessments and 63 protection needs assessments were conducted with children and adults to identify their protection concerns, and assess their needs, including referrals to specialized services. Two individuals, who were identified as in need of shelter, were successfully put in care arrangements. UNHCR outreach team carried out a field visit to Al Mansoura area in Tripoli for protection monitoring. Individuals with specific needs were identified and referred to relevant services.

UNHCR, through NRC, distributed gift cards to more than 350 displaced Libyan families (over 2,000 individuals) in Zawya, Abusliem, Tarhouna and Benghazi. The cards are used to purchase items in local stores, giving families dignity and choice Through IRC, UNHCR provides health services at different public primary healthcare centres in Tripoli. During the reporting period, IRC provided 285 general health and reproductive health consultations, 63 mental health consultations and referred five individuals to public hospitals and private clinics. IRC medical team supported 71 individuals through the 24/7 hotline, 14 of whom were referred for secondary medical assessments. Visits were carried out to Triq Al-Sikka and Ain Zara detention centres, and more than 120 medical consultations were provided. On 27 September, to further strengthen UNHCR’s communication with the communities in Libya, UNHCR launched its Help Page in Amharic and Tigrinya languages. The page provides information, phone numbers, emails and useful videos for asylum seekers and refugees in Libya and is now available in five languages.