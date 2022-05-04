UNHCR Update Libya (4 May 2022)

Highlights

A school bus provided by UNHCR was delivered to Al Hileas settlement, located outside Benghazi, and will provide daily transportation for boys and girls attending secondary school and university. The lack of public transportation connecting the settlement to the city, expensive taxi fares, and the long distances have resulted in many children dropping out of school. This shuttle service will provide safe transportation, and it is hoped that it will encourage many to resume their studies. Some 1,300 displaced Libyans live in Al Hilees settlement.

Population Movements

So far in 2022, 4,200 asylum seekers, refugees and migrants have been reported as rescued or intercepted by the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG), General Administration of Coastal Security (GACS), Stabilization Support Apparatus (SSA) and the Libyan Navy in 49 operations. The last two operations were carried out by LCG on 3 May at Marsa Deela disembarkation point in Azzawya with 93 survivors including eight women and four children. So far in 2022, 453 persons have been reported missing and 107 bodies have been recovered.

UNHCR Response

UNHCR, with partners, continues to provide help and services to the most vulnerable asylum seekers and refugees. Last week, UNHCR distributed 21 clothing kits and 13 sleeping bags to individuals who managed to escape from different trafficking camps. The individuals with medical conditions were prioritized for registration, and the remaining were provided with appointments. UNHCR outreach team carried out three field visits to new locations in Dreibi and Krimiya to assess the needs of the 84 individuals, including unaccompanied children, who recently escaped from trafficking camps. Partner IRC distributed hygiene kits, blankets, mattresses, tracksuits, rubber slippers, solar lamps, kitchen sets, soap bars, jerry cans, raincoats, diapers, and baby kits to 62 asylum seekers and refugees, including 14 women, through the targetted NFI (non-food items) distributions in the urban areas. Partner CESVI provided emergency cash assistance to 67 individuals (34 families). CESVI also provided assistive devices to 15 individuals with disabilities and facilitated an awareness session on the use of devices.

According to the latest information gathered by UNHCR, Tawergha internally displaced families living in Fallah 1 and Fallah 2 settlements in Tripoli have been evicted. Some families have returned to Tawergha, some moved to another IDP settlement in Tripoli called Dawaa Islamiyah settlement, while many others are still looking for alternative housing. UNHCR is monitoring the situation and working with the Eviction Task Force (led by the SNFI and Protection sectors) to gather information and form a collective response by all humanitarian actors, while closely following up with Ministry of Social Affairs and the office of the Attorney General's office for Governmental support.

The UN Country Team (UNCT) recently approved the formation of a risk and assurance working group headed by the RC/HC (Resident/Humanitarian Coordinator) office. Pioneered by UNHCR, the group emulating the risk management forum under the High Level Committee on Management (HLCM) of the Secretariat is expected to advance the risk management agenda in Libya elevating the UNCT common approach on risk management, enhancing risk-informed decision making, collaboration, and overall accountability. The group will also oversee the CIMS (Contractor Information Management System) adopted since September 2021.