UNHCR Update Libya (4 June 2021)

Population movement

As of 29 May, a total of 8,599 refugees and migrants have been registered as rescued/intercepted by the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG) and disembarked in Libya in 2021. The first five months of 2021 exhibit a 220 per cent increase on the same period in 2020. In addition, over a thousand more individuals were disembarked over the course of the week in at least six further operations. UNHCR and its medical partner, the International Rescue Committee (IRC), are present at disembarkation points to provide urgent medical assistance and core relief items (CRIs) before individuals are transferred to detention by the Libyan authorities.

UNHCR response

This week, the Libyan National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, opened registration for the COVID-19 vaccine for non-Libyan nationals. UNHCR had continuously advocated with relevant authorities, including the Ministry of Heath, for the inclusion of refugees and asylum-seekers in the vaccination plan.

During the reporting week, the reception team at the UNHCR Office at Serraj received and processed a total of 555 individuals, including a total of 81 individuals with RSD and RST appointments. The team received and newly processed 344 individuals (186 cases) from Sudan (187), Syria (136), Eritrea (11), Somalia (4), Palestine (4), and South Sudan (2). There are currently 42,769 refugees and asylumseekers registered with UNHCR in Libya. Of these, 45 per cent are men, 21 per cent women and 34 per cent are children. The majority of those registered reside in Tripoli (51 per cent), followed by Aljfara (15 per cent) and Misrata (10 per cent). The highest registered nationalities in the country are Sudanese (37 per cent), Syrian (34 per cent) and Eritrean (11.5 per cent). Vulnerabilities include those who have specific legal and protection needs (44 per cent), serious medical conditions (8 per cent) and children at risk (8 per cent). So far in 2021, 5,527 people have been registered.

The Community Day Centre (CDC) in Tripoli continues to receive cases on appointment basis only. Last week, a total of 85 refugees and asylum-seekers (24 families) living in the urban community received hygiene kits, diapers, and soap at the CDC through UNHCR’s partner IRC. At the CDC’s clinic, a total of 104 primary healthcare consultations were also provided. The 24/7 medical emergency hotline teams continue to be operational, supporting 27 individuals and providing one referral.

Last week, UNHCR’s partner CESVI provided cash assistance to 111 urban refugee and asylum-seeker households (289 individuals), where regular cash assistance was delivered to 36 households (162 individuals) and emergency cash assistance to 75 households (127 individuals). Partner the Norwegian Refugee Council was able to provide gift cards to 31 households (37 individuals), who have already received a component of cash in hand from CESVI under a hybrid modality aimed at offsetting periodic challenges presented by cash liquidity.

UNHCR’s hotlines provide a valuable channel of communication with persons of concern across Libya. In the first five months of 2021, UNHCR has received nearly 12,000 calls through all its hotlines. In the reporting period, a total of 20 calls were received on the Benghazi hotline, (ten Syrians, eight Sudanese, one Ethiopian and one Palestinian) asking for resettlement, registration, and cash assistance. Last week, the Registration Unit's hotline number received a total of 103 calls and messages. Calls were mainly enquiring about durable solutions, registration, and CRIs.