UNHCR Update Libya (4 December 2020) [EN/AR]

Population movement

As of 3 December, 10,950 refugees and migrants have been registered as rescued/intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG) and disembarked in Libya. UNHCR and its partner, the International Rescue Committee (IRC), continue to be present at the disembarkation points to provide urgent medical assistance and core relief items (CRIs) before individuals are transferred to detention centres by the Libyan authorities.

UNHCR response

UNHCR continues to support the internally displaced (IDPs) who were forced to flee their homes but remained in the country. On 1 December, UNHCR through its partner, LibAid distributed CRIs to 74 internally displaced Tawerghan families at three locations in Benghazi, as part of a winter distribution campaign. Assistance included solar lamps, blankets, kitchen sets, wet wipes, hygiene kits, socks, hand sanitizers, jerry cans and plastic sheets. Over 5,000 IDPs were reached in the first phase of UNHCR’s winter distribution campaign. So far in 2020, over 33,700 IDPs were supported CRIs.

Marking International Day of Persons With Disabilities a UNHCR video shows the work of partner, Handicap International, helping a young disabled Sudanese refugee to dream again.

Last week, UNHCR registered 126 refugees and asylum-seekers in Libya.

Those registered are mainly Sudanese (66) but also Syrian (45), Nigerian (five), Eritrean (four), Somali (three), Ethiopian (two) and one Palestinian. They were provided with UNHCR certificates and hygiene kits. So far this year, a total of 7,607 refugees and asylum-seekers were registered with UNHCR in Libya.

UNHCR’s partner, CESVI provided cash assistance to a total of 107 refugees and asylum-seekers in Tripoli. This included regular cash assistance to 20 individuals and emergency cash assistance to 87 individuals. Partner, the Danish Refugee Council also finalized the distribution of pre-paid cash cards to 525 internally displaced families, while 146 beneficiaries in Sebha and 174 beneficiaries in Benghazi received e-cards through partner ACTED.

The Community Day Centre (CDC) in Tripoli continues to support refugees and asylum-seekers living in the urban community. A total of 204 individuals approached the CDC for vulnerability assessments and referrals to services. Caseworkers also followed up on 70 persons including 51 minors with the provision of psycho-social support. More than 200 urban refugees and asylum-seekers received primary healthcare consultations while 394 were provided with CRIs including hygiene kits, soap bars and diapers. As of 4 December, a total of 6,648 urban refugees and asylum-seekers were provided with medical assistance.

UNHCR continues to urge the international community to provide more resettlement slots and humanitarian corridors to evacuate refugees out of harm's way. So far this year, UNHCR transferred 6,004 individuals from Libya to third countries including 269 on resettlement and 360 on evacuations to transit centres.