UNHCR Update Libya (4 - 11 January 2019) [EN/AR]

Key figures:

187,423 Libyans currently internally displaced (IDPs)

403,978 returned IDPs (returns registered in 2016 - April 2018)

56,204 registered refugees and asylum seekers in the State of Libya 23,370 overall persons arrived in Italy

1,382 monitoring visits to detention centres in 2018 and 2019

2,709 asylum-seekers and refugees released from detention in 2018

2,793 vulnerable refugees and asylum seekers evacuated since November 2017

Funding

USD 88.1 M required for 2019

Populations Movements

In 2018, the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG) rescued/intercepted 15,235 refugees and migrants during 121 sea operations. The 2018 figure is similar to data collected in 2017 when 15,358 refugees and migrants were disembarked in Libya. The latest operation was conducted on 29 December 2018 when 286 refugees and migrants were disembarked at the Al Khums port and transferred by the authorities to a detention centre. During the month of December, 341 refugees and migrants were disembarked in Al Khums (304 individuals), Tripoli (27 individuals) and Misrata (14 individuals). Throughout 2018, the main departure points in Libya were located west of Tripoli, near Zwara, Azzawya, Garabulli and Al Khums. With its partner International Medical Corps (IMC),

UNHCR continued to support individuals disembarked in Libya with non-food items (NFIs) and medical assistance.

UNHCR Response

UNHCR continues to provide winter assistance and shelter kits to internally displaced persons (IDPs) and returnees. During the week,

UNHCR distributed winter items to 1,350 IDPs in Tripoli. Assistance included heaters, blankets, winter jackets, raincoats and plastic sheets. UNHCR also prepositioned 700 shelter kits that will be distributed to returnee families in Benghazi. Benghazi is hosting the largest IDP population in Libya with over 25,600 IDPs and 188,000 returnees.

UNHCR implemented a new quick impact project (QIP) in Ghat, southern region, where a 60 kV generator was provided to the local municipality.

The generator will be used to pump water during power outages. QIPs are small, rapidly implemented projects intended to help create conditions for peaceful coexistence between those displaced and their hosting communities, and to strengthen their resilience. In 2018, UNHCR implemented 115 QIPs throughout Libya that supported over 57,500 internally displaced persons (IDPs), returnees and refugees.

UNHCR continues to register persons of concern in detention centres.

UNHCR estimates that 5,000 refugees and migrants are currently detained in Libya, including some 3,800 persons of concern to UNHCR. In 2018, UNHCR carried out more than 1,370 visits to Libyan detention centres and registered over 4,500 persons inside detention centres. In the coming days, UNHCR is planning a follow up mission to register and provide assistance to over 250 persons of concern in Al Khums (120 km east of Tripoli) detention centre.

UNHCR continues to support refugees and asylum-seekers living in the urban community. UNHCR continues to identify, process and submit vulnerable persons for resettlement and other durable solutions such as family reunification. Since September 2017, UNHCR has submitted 1,064 cases to seven resettlement countries (Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway,

Sweden and Switzerland). In addition, UNHCR and its partners are providing primary healthcare, psychosocial support, NFIs and cash assistance in its two Community Day Centres in Tripoli.