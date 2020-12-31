UNHCR Update Libya (31 December 2020) [EN/AR]

Internally displaced persons (IDPs) response

UNHCR continues to support internally displaced persons (IDPs) and returnees in Libya.

Throughout the year, UNHCR and its partner LibAid distributed core-relief items, such as blankets, heaters, winter clothes, plastic sheets, solar lamps, kitchen sets and hygiene kits, to some 34,000 IDPs and returnees in over 10 cities, including Tripoli, Nafusa mountains, Benghazi, Derna and Misrata. In addition, UNHCR and its partners, ACTED and DRC, provided multipurpose cash assistance to 4,269 individuals, who used the funds to cover basic needs, including food, hygiene items, and other necessities.

In 2020, UNHCR and its partners implemented 43 quick impact projects (QIPs) with the active participation of host communities and IDPs and in consultation with national authorities. QIPs are rapidly implemented projects intended to help create conditions for peaceful coexistence between those displaced and their hosting communities, and to strengthen their resilience. To overcome the challenges that accompanied the COVID-19 pandemic in Libya,

UNHCR also supported the local community with its COVID-19 response by aiding health facilities.

COVID-19 created further strains on the already hampered health sector in Libya that was affected by the country’s unstable security situation. In 2020, UNHCR supported many municipalities, hospitals and schools with sports kits, school desks, computers, water tanks, generators, solar streetlights, waste management items, mattresses, soap bars, face masks, hand sanitizers, protective gear, thermometers, prefabricated containers, sanitary cloth, hospital tents and ambulances. Assistance reached right across Libya including but not limited to Tripoli, Misrata,

Benghazi, Azzawya, Zintan, Ejdabia, Ghat, Sabha, Al Kufra, Al Jabal Al Akhdar and Al Marj.

Refugees and asylum-seekers response

On 29 December, UNHCR evacuated 130 vulnerable asylum-seekers (82 men, 21 women and 27 children) from Tripoli to its Emergency Transit Mechanism (ETM) in Rwanda. The group included Eritreans, Sudanese, Somalis, and Ethiopians. This is the fourth evacuation to take place this year with a total of 490 individuals transferred to UNHCR’s ETMs in Niger and Rwanda to be processed for durable solutions. This year, UNHCR also transferred 321 refugees on resettlement to a number of host countries in Europe and Canada. UNHCR reiterates its call to Member States to offer more resettlement and humanitarian corridors to facilitate the transfer of the most vulnerable refugees out of Libya. Since 2017, a total of 6,186 individuals have departed Libya on resettlement and evacuation flights.

UNHCR’s registration activities remained available throughout 2020 with 7,607 refugees and asylum-seekers registered this year alone adding to a grand total of 44,725 that are currently registered in Libya. The population comprises 45 per cent men, 22 per cent women and 33 per cent children. The highest three nationalities registered are Sudanese (35 per cent),

Syrian (32 per cent) and Eritrean (12 per cent). Persons with serious medical conditions make up 5 per cent of the population while unaccompanied/separated children along with single femaleheaded households make up 3 per cent.

Medical assistance is a crucial service for refugees and asylum-seekers who are living in the community as well as those being held in detention centres. Throughout the year,

UNHCR through its medical partner, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) provided 9,100 primary health consultations including 6,648 in the urban community, 1,883 in detention and 569 at the disembarkation points.

In 2020, 11,265 refugees and migrants have been registered as rescued/intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG) and disembarked in Libya through 113 sea operations.

The population comprised 83 per cent men, 8 per cent women and 9 per cent children with Sudan (23 per cent), Mali (12 per cent) and Bangladesh (11 per cent) as main nationalities that arrived at the disembarkation points. This year, there was a 25 per cent increase in arrivals to Libyan ports compared to 2019. UNHCR and its partner, IRC, continued to be present at the disembarkation points to provide urgent medical assistance and core relief items (CRIs) before individuals were transferred to detention centres by the Libyan authorities.

In coordination with the World Food Programme, UNHCR distributed food parcels to last for one month to 11,205 refugees and asylum-seekers. This was carried out this year in efforts to assist individuals who were struggling with limited incomes due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Community Day Centre in Tripoli continued to serve persons of concern living in the urban community. UNHCR’s partner, CESVI, provided cash assistance to 3,194 refugees and asylum-seekers including regular cash assistance and emergency cash assistance. A total of 17,354 individuals were also provided with assorted CRIs including blankets, mattresses, soap bars, hand sanitizers and hygiene kits