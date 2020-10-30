UNHCR Update Libya (30 October 2020) [EN/AR]

Key figures:

392,241 Libyans currently internally displaced (IDPs)

493,716 returned IDPs

45,661 registered refugees and asylum-seekers

209 monitoring visits to detention centres in 2020

387 refugees and asylum-seekers released from detention in 2020

5,877 vulnerable refugees and asylum-seekers departed since November 2017 (502 individuals departed in 2020)

Funding

USD 84.1 M required for 2020

Highlights

Last week, UNHCR secured the release from detention of 141 refugee men, women and children. They were being held at Suq Alkhamees detention centre, 140 km east of Tripoli, some of them for over a year. At the Community Day Centre (CDC) and Serraj registration office, UNHCR, together with partners CESVI and International Rescue Committee (IRC), provided those released with core relief items (CRIs) and hygiene kits, medical check-ups, and WFP food packages.

UNHCR hosted a virtual visit of Her Royal Highness, the Countess of Wessex at its CDC in Tripoli. She was briefed and given a video tour of the centre which provides a range of services for refugees and asylum-seekers. She also heard from two female refugees who have received assistance, about the challenges they face and their hopes for the future.