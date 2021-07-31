UNHCR Update Libya (30 July 2021)

Key figures:

223,949 Libyans currently internally displaced (IDPs)

642,408 IDP returnees

42,458 registered refugees and asylumseekers

104 monitoring visits by UNHCR to detention centres in 2021

127 refugees and asylum-seekers released from detention in 2021

6,521 vulnerable refugees and asylumseekers departed since 2017 (322 so far in 2021)

Population Movements

So far in 2021, a total of 17,414 individuals have been reported as rescued / intercepted by the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG) and disembarked. Among those, 4,488 persons of concern to UNHCR have been identified, mainly Sudanese, Syrian and Eritrean nationals. More than half were disembarked at the Tripoli Naval Base (64 per cent), followed by the Tripoli Commercial Port (24 per cent) and Azzawya Oil Refinery Port (8 per cent). UNHCR and its medical partner the International Rescue Committee (IRC) remain present at disembarkation points to provide urgent medical assistance and Core Relief Items (CRIs).

UNHCR Response

Last week, a total of 233 refugees and asylum-seekers approached UNHCR’s Registration Centre in Tripoli and were processed according to their needs. Among them, UNHCR registered 79 individuals from Sudan (33), Syria (34), Palestine (6), South Sudan (3), Eritrea (1), Somalia (1) and Ethiopia (1). All newly registered persons received UNHCR certificates, providing them with identification that allows access to local services. Additionally, ongoing registration activities such as renewal of certificates and updating of data was carried out for 120 individuals. So far in 2021, UNHCR has registered 6,853 refugees and asylumseekers in Libya.

UNHCR continues to deliver cash assistance to persons of concern in Libya. During the reporting period, partner CESVI provided cash assistance to 44 refugees and asylum-seekers living in the urban community. This included regular cash assistance to 42 individuals and emergency cash assistance to two individuals. Chronic illnesses as well as physical and mental impairments were among the vulnerabilities identified for the cases receiving assistance. So far this year, UNHCR through its partners has delivered cash assistance to 4,781 refugees and asylum-seekers across the country.

UNHCR partner Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) continues to deliver legal assistance to persons of concern in Libya, including counselling on civil documentation, access to services, resettlement and house, land and property (HLP) rights. In June alone, some 613 legal counselling sessions were provided for refugees, asylum-seekers and internally displaced persons (IDPs). A total of 1,425 sessions have been provided since January 2021.

There are currently 5,418 individuals in official detention centres in Libya. Of this, some 1,000 are of concern to UNHCR. So far this year, a total of 127 refugees and asylumseekers were released from detention following UNHCR advocacy. UNHCR continues to call for the orderly release of refugees and asylum-seekers from detention, and stands ready to support by providing protection assistance including registration, urban assistance packages and processing for possible future durable solutions.