UNHCR Update Libya (30 July 2020) [EN/AR]

Highlights

‘On This Journey, No One Cares If You Live Or Die’ : A joint report by UNHCR and the Mixed Migration Centre was published this week, documenting abuse, protection, and justice issues related to refugees and migrants making irregular journeys between East and West Africa and Africa’s Mediterranean coast. The report called it one of the deadliest migratory routes in the world, with at least 1,750 people dying on these journeys in 2018 and 2019.

Population movement

As of 29 July, 6,265 refugees and migrants have been registered as rescued/intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard and disembarked in Libya. On 27 July, more than 70 individuals in Al-Khums port (120 km east from Tripoli) where a shooting occurred resulting in the death of three Sudanese nationals. UNHCR's partner, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) helped to transport one injured man by ambulance to the hospital, but he died en route. Two other people died at the site and two others were injured. The remaining people who were disembarked were moved into detention.

UNHCR response

UNHCR continues to support internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Libya. On 27 July, UNHCR through its partner, Danish Refugee Council, started a round of cash assistance distribution for IDPs in Tripoli.

This week, more than 300 displaced families were due to receive pre-paid cash cards that can be used to buy basic necessities. A total of 500 displaced families will be targeted in both Tripoli and Yefren (Nafusa Mountains) by the end of the round. So far in 2020, a total of 3,494 IDPs were provided with cash assistance in Libya.

UNHCR’s hotlines remain operational to respond to the enquires of persons of concern in Libya. Last week, UNHCR responded to a total of 146 hotline calls.

Information on resettlement, registration was provided along with counselling. As of 29 July, UNHCR staff responded to a total of 4,919 hotline calls in 2020.

The Community Day Centre (CDC) continues to receive refugees and asylumseekers living in the urban community. A total of 90 individuals (32 families) approached the CDC for vulnerability assessment and were referred to services.

The provision of core-relief items (CRIs) and medical assistance also continues. A total of 150 individuals received CRIs including hygiene kits, soap bars, wipes, solar lamps, jerry cans and hand sanitizers, while some 400 primary healthcare consultations and 53 medical referrals to secondary hospitals were also provided at the CDC's clinic. So far this year, a grand total of 15,860 refugees and asylumseekers received CRIs while 1,689 medical consultations were provided.

During the reporting period, a total of 95 individuals were registered with UNHCR in Tripoli. These were nationals from Sudan (62), Eritrea (17), Syria (8), Somalia (3), Palestine (2), Ethiopia (1), Mali (1) and South Sudan (1). Since the beginning of the year, a total of 4,321 refugees and asylum-seekers were registered with UNHCR Libya