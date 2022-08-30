UNHCR Update Libya (30 August 2022) [EN/AR]

Security Developments

Due to clashes that broke out in Tripoli on 27 August, UNHCR staff were instructed to work from home on 28 and 29 August, and the Serraj office and the Community Day Centre (CDC) were closed. Some damage was caused to the CDC building as the adjacent building was hit by a missile. A full assessment and clean-up of the premises is still ongoing, but the damage is described as minor, and the CDC is expected to reopen on 31 August. Work at the Serraj office resumed as of 30 August.

Highlights

On 24 and 29 August, UNHCR resettled 71 refugees from Libya to safety in Europe, with logistical support from the International Organization for Migration (IOM). The two groups included 11 women and 19 children. Since 2017, 8,785 asylum seekers and refugees have departed from Libya on direct resettlement and evacuation flights, as well as through complementary pathways including humanitarian visas and family reunification. UNHCR continues to urge countries to provide more legal pathways to help some of the most vulnerable people reach safety out of Libya.

UNHCR Libya External Relations team produced a video for the Sports for Peace Initiative, to mark the completion of training for the first group of young displaced Libyans, asylum seekers and refugees. The project aims to help youth develop life skills and live harmoniously with others, irrespective of their differences