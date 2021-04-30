UNHCR Update Libya (30 April 2021)

Population movement

As of 29 April, 5,218 refugees and migrants have been registered as rescued/intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard and disembarked in Libya.

On 23 April, a shipwreck off the coast of Libya claimed the lives of up to 130 people.

The rubber boat, which reportedly embarked from the Al Khoms area east of Tripoli, is said to have capsized due to bad weather. So far in 2021 alone, at least 300 other people have drowned or gone missing in the Central Mediterranean. This is a significant increase compared to the same period last year when some 150 people drowned or went missing along the same route.

UNHCR response

So far this year, UNHCR has registered 3,502 refugees and asylum-seekers in Libya. The majority nationalities of the 43,348 registered population in the country are Sudanese (35 per cent), Syrian (34 per cent) and Eritrean (12 per cent). The highest needs and vulnerabilities of the population registered have legal and protection needs (41 per cent), are in serious medical conditions (7 per cent) and are children at risk (7 per cent). Tripoli has the highest percentage of refugees and asylum-seekers residing in it with 53 per cent followed by Aljfara (15 per cent) and Misrata (10 per cent).

UNHCR through its partners continues to distribute CRIs to help refugees and asylum-seekers in Libya meet their basic needs. Last week, partner IRC distributed assistance to 122 individuals (71 men and 51 women) at the Community Day Centre (CDC) in Tripoli. National partner, LibAid also assisted 67 individuals (57 men, eight women and two children) at the Ganfouda detention centre in eastern Libya. CRIs distributed included blankets, mattresses, hygiene kits, baby diapers, soap and slippers. In 2021, 1,455 refugees and asylum-seekers have received CRIs so far.

Cash assistance remains one of the most crucial forms of assistance for internally displaced persons (IDPs), refugees and asylum-seekers. At the CDC UNHCR’s partner, CESVI provided cash assistance to 49 refugees which included regular cash assistance to three individuals and emergency cash assistance to 46 individuals. Some 18 per cent of those receiving assistance suffered from physical disability and impairment while 9 per cent are diagnosed with chronic diseases.

For IDPs, partner, the Danish Refugee Council (DRC), distributed pre-paid cash cards to 109 internally displaced families reaching a grand total of 742 families (approximately 4,000 IDPs) since the distributions started this month.

On 27 April, UNHCR and implementing partner DRC handed over two Quick Impact Projects (QIPs) in Tripoli. The first at the Qawmia al-Arabiya school improved the operational capacity of the school and its ability to respond to COVID-19 protection needs for host and IDP communities. Rehabilitation works included supplementing existing sanitation facilities through the construction of two handwashing stations outside the school to encourage proper handwashing practices. The second QIP is at the Ghout Al Shaal Health Centre that serves an area containing IDPs and host communities. Warehousing capacity has been increased and existing sanitation facilities rehabilitated, as well as general rehabilitation of electrics and lighting, old and broken fixtures, painting interior walls and other small-scale structural improvements.