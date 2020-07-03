UNHCR Update Libya (3 July 2020)

Population movement

As of 1 July, 5,049 refugees and migrants have been registered as rescued/intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard and disembarked in Libya. On 2 July, more than 260 refugees and migrants from Bangladesh, Mali, Sudan and Somalia were disembarked at the Tripoli Naval Base in two operations.

UNHCR and its partner, the International Rescue Committee (IRC), were present at the disembarkation point to provide urgent medical assistance and core relief items (CRIs) before individuals are transferred to detention centres by the Libyan authorities.

UNHCR response

Assistance of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Libya is ongoing. UNHCR, through its partner LibAid, has provided CRIs including hygiene kits, plastic sheets, solar lamps and blankets to 482 IDPs who were displaced from Tarhuna city (65 km southeast of Tripoli). The distribution will target a total of 1,000 families (more than 5,000 individuals) this week.

LibAid is also distributing CRIs to 241 IDPs at the Fallah 2 settlement in Tripoli. So far this year, UNHCR has provided CRIs to 24,463 IDPs and returnees across Libya.

In coordination with World Food Programme (WFP), food distributions for refugees and asylum-seekers living in the urban community continue to be provided at UNHCR’s Sarraj Office. These distributions, which have been targeting more than 300 individuals this week, aim to assist food-insecure persons of concern who are struggling to support themselves due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Since June, more than 650 refugees and asylum-seekers received WFP food parcels to last for one month.

UNHCR continues to undertake visits to detention centres in Libya. Last week, UNHCR’s partner, Première Urgence Internationale (PUI) distributed hygiene kits to 104 individuals held at Tolmeitha and Ganfooda detention centres in eastern Libya. So far this year, UNHCR has carried out 173 visits and distributed CRIs to 4,847 individuals held in detention centres in Libya.

Last week, UNHCR through its partner, IRC provided 211 medical consultations and 33 referrals to secondary hospitals for refugees and asylum-seekers living in the urban community. As of 29 June, more than 1,400 primary healthcare consultations have been provided at the Community Day Centre in Tripoli.

UNHCR registered 194 refugees and asylum-seekers in Tripoli. Nationalities included Sudanese, Syrians, Eritreans, Ethiopians, Somalis and a Palestinian.

The process of registration enables the early identification of individuals with specific needs within a population and their referral to an available protection response. So far in 2020, UNHCR registered 3,472 individuals in Libya.