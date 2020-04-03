UNHCR Update Libya (3 April 2020)

Population movement

As of 3 April, 2,677 refugees and migrants have been registered as rescued/ intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard and disembarked in Libya. So far this year, 530 persons of concern to UNHCR have disembarked in Libya. UNHCR and its partner, the International Rescue Committee (IRC), continue to provide medical assistance and core relief items (CRIs) at disembarkation points.

UNHCR response

UNHCR continues to provide protection and assistance to refugees, asylumseekers, forcibly displaced Libyans and returnees. On 3 April, in a press release marking one year of recent conflict, UNHCR outlines the new challenges faced by Libya relating to COVID-19, as well as the ongoing conflict.

On 29 March, UNHCR donated four ambulances to four medical facilities in southern Libya. Representatives of the health departments of Derej municipality, Sebha Medical Centre, Brak Alshati municipality and the municipality of Ghat attended the handover ceremony. The needs of different municipalities in terms of medical equipment and preventive measures in response to COVID-19 were discussed. UNHCR will continue to assess and support the needs of municipalities across Libya.

UNHCR’s partners CESVI and IRC continue activities at the Community Day Centre, which resumed last week. However, very limited activities are taking place due to prevention measures for COVID-19 including new curfew hours. As of 30 March, the CDC has been open in the morning from 0900 to 1200. Access to services at the CDC will continue to be available by appointment only. Health services will be scheduled from 1000 to 1130, Sunday to Thursday, with a very limited number of individuals with appointments to be seen each day. Necessary health and safety requirements have been put in place. As of 2 April, UNHCR and its partners have provided more than 1,400 primary healthcare consultations and distributed cash assistance to 1,077 refugees and asylum-seekers living in the urban community in Tripoli.

There are currently 48,621 refugees and asylum-seekers registered with UNHCR in Libya. The majority of the population live in the urban community in Tripoli, with Syrians (37 per cent), Sudanese (27 per cent) and Eritreans (11 per cent) comprising the largest number of nationalities registered with UNHCR.

Last week, with the implementation of restrictions on physical movement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UNHCR strengthened its hotline response to communicate needed information with refugees and asylum-seekers. Within the reporting period (the week ending 2 April), the registration hotline received 88 hotline calls (relating to some 160 persons/family members), with 20 per cent received via social media applications. Callers mainly enquired about social assistance, with 28 callers seeking registration appointments. While 64 callers were in Tripoli, indiviudals also made calls from Azzawya, Benghazi, Misrata, Sebha, and Surman.