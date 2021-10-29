UNHCR Update Libya (29 October 2021)

Key Figures:

212,593 Libyans currently internally displaced (IDPs)1 643,123 IDP returnees

41,681 registered refugees and asylumseekers

264 monitoring visits to detention centres in 2021

358 refugees and asylum-seekers released from detention in 2021

6,544 vulnerable refugees and asylum seekers departed since 2017 (345 so far in 2021)

Population Movements

So far in 2021, a total of 27,551 asylum seekers, refugees and migrants have been reported as rescued/intercepted by the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG). On 23 and 24 October, two disembarkations took place in Tripoli Naval Base (TNB) and Tripoli Commercial Port (TCP) respectively. A total of 177 individuals were returned, including 24 women and seven children. UNHCR and medical partner, the International Rescue Committee (IRC), were present at TCP to provide urgent aid and medical assistance. IRC provided emergency assistance at the TNB. All survivors were later transferred to detention centres. So far this year, 200 boats have been disembarked; 347 persons were reported as missing, and 109 bodies have been recovered.