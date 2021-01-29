UNHCR Update Libya (29 January 2021) [EN/AR]

Population movement

As of 28 January, 469 refugees and migrants have been registered as rescued/intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard and disembarked in Libya.

The population comprises 351 men, 44 women and 74 children. The majority of those disembarked so far in January are nationals from Mali, Ivory Coast and Cameroon. On 20 January, a total of 48 individuals disembarked at the Tripoli Naval base who had first embarked at Al-Zawiya (45 km west of Tripoli). UNHCR and its partner, the International Rescue Committee (IRC), continue to be present at disembarkation points to provide urgent medical assistance and core relief items. All individuals disembarked were transferred to detention centres by the Libyan authorities.

UNHCR response

UNHCR continues to implement quick-impact projects (QIPs) in Libya to support the internally displaced, refugees, asylumseekers and host communities.

On 24 January, UNHCR and its medical partner, IRC completed the rehabilitation of Gergaresh Primary Health Care Centre in Tripoli, an area where many refugees and asylum-seekers reside. The QIP included the provision of a 5,000-litre water tank, IT equipment, furniture, and maintenance repair work. This will help refugees and Libyans alike to have easy access to medical assistance in a location nearby, saving on transportation costs. QIPs are rapidly implemented projects intended to help create conditions for peaceful co-existence between those displaced and their hosting communities, and to strengthen their resilience. As of 27 January, UNHCR and its partners have implemented 59 QIPs across Libya since the start of 2020.

UNHCR’s COVID-19 response continues, with the handing over on 26 January of six ambulances and three ICU ventilators to health authorities in Eastern Libya. The handover ceremony was attended by the head of the Ministry of Health’s department of international cooperation, and the managers of hospitals benefitting from the donation (Derna, Taknass, Abu Mariam, Msouss, Kasr Eljady, and Tokra). This important donation, part of UNHCR’s COVID-19 response, came at a crucial time to support the health authorities in the east of Libya.

During the reporting period, UNHCR has registered a total of 181 individuals from Sudan (80), Syria (50), Eritrea (30), Somalia (8), Ethiopia (5), Nigeria (4), Palestine (2) and South Sudan (2). The newly-registered individuals have been enrolled in the Biometric Identity Management System and provided with UNHCR certificates. Updating files with information such as family members, renewal of certificates and contact details was also carried out for 194 individuals.

Last week, a total of 257 calls were received through the registration hotline while 112 calls were received through the hotline call centre. Information on registration, durable solutions and community assistance was provided. In 2020 alone, UNHCR through all hotlines responded to over 10,700 calls from persons of concern in Libya.

Lastly, after sustaining life-changing injuries during clashes in Libya, Sudanese asylumseeker Mohamed is adapting to disability with support from UNHCR and its partner.