UNHCR Update Libya (28 June 2022) [EN/AR]

Highlights

On 22 June, UNHCR donated medical equipment to Al Garfa Primary Healthcare Centre in Ejdabia, as part of its ongoing support to the Libyan health authorities and COVID-19 response. The equipment included an ultrasound, electrocardiograph, and a CBC blood cell counter. In 2021, the facility was rehabilitated by partner ACTED Libya as part of UNHCR’s quick impact projects (QIPs). QIPs are small, rapidly implemented projects intended to help create conditions for peaceful coexistence in areas hosting displaced individuals, including asylum seekers and refugees.

A handover ceremony was held at the 17 February School in Ghat City to celebrate the conclusion of the rehabilitation work. The event was attended by representatives from the Ministry of Education and the Al-Awianat Municipality. The project is part of the Blueprint for Joint Action by UNHCR and UNICEF – a global strategy by both agencies to strengthen efforts to provide outreach, expanded assistance, and improve delivery of essential services and protection to support children on the move.

School renovations included a new electrical system and replacement of windows and doors. The school's water, sanitation, and hygiene facilities were also renovated to make them more accessible for students with disabilities.

Inside and out, the school was given a fresh coat of paint, and shading was provided for the school yard.

Population Movements

So far in 2022, 8,317 asylum seekers, refugees, and migrants have been reported as rescued or intercepted by the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG), the General Administration of Coastal Security (GACS), the Stabilization Support Apparatus (SSA) and the Libyan Navy in 103 operations. The last disembarkation took place on 24 June, with 12 migrants disembarked by the LCG at the Azzawya Oil refinery port.

UNHCR Response

The new Community Day Centre (CDC), run by partner CESVI, is fully operational with partners CESVI, IRC and NRC on the ground serving more than 250 families per week for various services.

In the meantime, work is ongoing to improve the facility. Last week, lighting and ventilation were improved at the child friendly space, and a prefab was installed for the clinic serving patients with tuberculosis as well as an outdoor toilet. Other improvements are underway including the improvement of a fire escape, installation of ramps for persons with disabilities, and safe rooms with reinforced metal doors to ensure the safety of staff and persons of concern in case of emergency.

UNHCR, with partners, continues to provide help and services to some of the most vulnerable asylum seekers and refugees. Last week, partner IRC distributed hygiene kits, blankets, mattresses, solar lamps, kitchen sets, soap bars, jerry cans, baby diapers and baby kits to 319 asylum seekers and refugees through home visits. Hygiene and baby kits were also provided to 21 individuals at the CDC.

Through partner CESVI, UNHCR provided emergency cash assistance to 10 households (24 individuals).

At Serraj Registration Centre, UNHCR identified 30 individuals who managed to escape from trafficking camps. They were all referred for protection interviews to identify their needs and provide the necessary assistance. Last week, 25 best interest assessments (BIAs) and 47 protection needs assessments (PNAs) were conducted with children and adults to identify their protection concerns, assess their needs, and decide on the required follow-up actions. Based on the assessments, individuals were referred to specialized services.

Through its partner IRC, UNHCR provides health services at different public primary healthcare centres in Tripoli. IRC provided 279 general health and reproductive consultations, 63 mental health consultations, and referred 56 individuals to public hospitals and private clinics. 33 medical consultations were provided at Triq Al-Matar detention centre (DC), 51 medical consultations were provided at Triq AlSikka DC, and 53 medical consultations were provided at Ain Zara DC, and eight individuals were referred to public hospitals and private clinics