UNHCR Update Libya (27 September 2022) [EN/AR]

Highlights

On 21 September, activities were organized by partner Libyan Scouts, in partnership with Fútbol Más Fundación and with the help of Abusliem Municipality, marking International Peace Day as part of UNHCR’s Sport for Peace programme. The programme uses sports training sessions to provide a safe place for learning and team building for displaced Libyans, refugees, and asylum seekers, aiming to help foster peaceful coexistence. This year’s theme focused on fighting racism to create a world where everyone feels that they can live together in peace.

As part of community engagement and empowerment efforts, UNHCR continued delivering training sessions on prevention of sexual abuse and exploitation (PSEA) to refugee communities. Last week, Somali, Ethiopian and Sudanese communities were invited for sessions which focused on the meaning of PSEA, its core principles, and the reporting mechanisms in place. The participants’ feedback highlighted the need to continue these sessions to increase the awareness of the refugee community.

Population Movements

So far in 2022, 16,733 asylum seekers, refugees, and migrants have been reported as rescued or intercepted by the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG), the General Administration of Coastal Security (GACS) and the Libyan Navy over 160 operations. Last week, no operations were reported to UNHCR. Four unidentified bodies were recovered along the Libyan shores.

UNHCR Response

UNHCR, with partners, continues to provide help and services to some of the most vulnerable asylum seekers and refugees. Last week, partner, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) distributed hygiene kits and baby diapers to 100 individuals, including 39 women and eight children at the Community Day Centre (CDC), and core relief items to 58 asylum seekers and refugees, including 12 women and three children, in Triq Al Sikka detention centre and Libyan Red Crescent (LRC) shelter in Misrata. Partner CESVI provided emergency cash assistance to two households (nine individuals). Partner, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) provided emergency cash assistance in the form of vouchers to 75 households (143 individuals) at the CDC. The voucher modality enables persons of concern to purchase items including food, water, hygiene items, medicine through a number of identified suppliers. On 25 and 26 September, UNHCR and the World Food Programme (WFP) distributed food assistance to a group of 210 asylum seekers and refugees in Benghazi.

At the Serraj Registration Centre, UNHCR identified 70 individuals who managed to escape or who were released from trafficking camps. They were all referred for protection interviews to identify their needs and provide the necessary assistance. Last week, 29 best interest assessments and 67 protection needs assessments were conducted with children and adults to identify their protection concerns, and assess their needs, including referrals to specialized services. Two individuals, who were identified as in need of shelter, were successfully put in care arrangements.

UNHCR outreach team carried out a field visit to Central Tripoli for protection monitoring. During the visit twelve individuals were identified including seven unaccompanied children and a single woman. All individuals were referred to relevant services including emergency registration and protection assessments.

UNHCR, through partner NRC, distributed gift cards to more than 300 displaced Libyans (64 households) in Tarhuna. The gift cards can be used to purchase items in local stores.

Through partner IRC, UNHCR provides health services at different public primary healthcare centres in Tripoli. During the reporting period, IRC provided 304 general health and reproductive health consultations, 71 mental health consultations and referred seven individuals to public hospitals and private clinics. IRC medical team supported 29 individuals through the 24/7 hotline, 20 of whom were referred for secondary medical assessments. Visits were carried out to Triq Al-Sikka, Triq Al Matar and Ain Zara detention centres (DCs), and more than 140 medical consultations were provided.