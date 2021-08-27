UNHCR Update Libya (27 August 2021)

Key Figures:

212,593 Libyans currently internally displaced (IDPs)

643,123 IDP returnees

42,210 registered refugees and asylumseekers

141 monitoring visits by UNHCR to detention centres in 2021

127 refugees and asylum-seekers released from detention in 2021

6,521 vulnerable refugees and asylumseekers departed since 2017 (345 so far in 2021)

Funding:

USD 93.0 M required for 2021

USD 43.6 M received as of 24 August 2021.

Population Movements

So far in 2021, a total of 21,639 refugees and migrants have been rescued/intercepted by the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG). On 26 August, a total of 39 persons (including 33 men, four women and two children) were returned to the Azzawiya Oil Refinery port (45 km west of Tripoli). On 22 August, one body was recovered and 16 were reported missing during a disembarkation operation off the coast of Zwara (120 km west of Tripoli) after a boat carrying 70 individuals was intercepted by the LCG. UNHCR and medical partner the International Rescue Committee (IRC) were present at disembarkation points to provide urgent medical assistance and Core Relief Items (CRIs).

UNHCR Response

Last week, UNHCR and partner IRC distributed CRIs to 3,838 refugees and asylumseekers in Libya. The distributions took place at different sites including the Community Day Centre (CDC) and four detention centres in Tripoli (Al-Mabani, Triq Al-Sikka, AbuSalim and Ain Zara). Persons of concern received hygiene kits, soap bars, infant nappies, clothing, quilt covers and mattresses. So far in 2021, a total of 36,846 individuals received CRIs.

On 25 August, UNHCR received the EU delegation to Libya at its Registration Office and CDC. The delegation was briefed on UNHCR’s registration activities, refugee statusdetermination and resettlement procedures, as well as other assistance including CRIs, medical aid, and cash assistance. The delegation expressed support to UNHCR’s work and pledged to continue advocating for improving the conditions of refugees and asylumseekers in the country through discussions with Libyan authorities.

Last week, a total of 111 protection needs assessments (PNAs) and 18 best interest assessments (BIAs) for minors were provided at the CDC. The nationalities of those referred for additional services following initial assessment were primarily Sudanese followed by Eritreans, Syrians, Somalis and Ethiopians. So far in 2021, UNHCR and its partners have provided 3,454 PNAs and 432 BIAs to persons of concern.

During the reporting period, UNHCR conducted outreach visits to the Gergaresh area in Tripoli that hosts a large population of refugees and asylum-seekers, particularly from Eritrea and Ethiopia.

The visit targeted four shelters hosting some 130 individuals. During the visits, UNHCR provided information on its activities and identified persons with specific protection needs.

There are currently 42,210 refugees and asylum-seekers registered in Libya. The population comprises 45 per cent men, 20 per cent women and 35 per cent children. The highest nationalities registered are Sudanese (38 per cent), Syrians (34 per cent) and Eritreans (11 per cent). Among the top vulnerabilities of those registered are persons with specific legal and protection needs (46 per cent), serious medical conditions (9 per cent) and at-risk children (9 per cent).