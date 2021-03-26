UNHCR Update Libya (26 March 2021)

Population movement

As of 25 March, 3,170 refugees and migrants have been registered as rescued/intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard and disembarked in Libya. UNHCR and its medical partner, the International Rescue Committee (IRC), continue to be present at disembarkation points to provide urgent medical assistance and core relief items (CRIs).

UNHCR response

This week marks one year since coronavirus (COVID-19) was officially recorded in Libya. The first case of COVID-19 was reported on 24 March 2020; since then, more than 156,000 cases have been recorded. With a huge strain placed on Libya’s health services, UNHCR’s COVID response initially focussed on the health sector. In response to shortages of basic equipment and medicines and to help stem the increase in infection rates, UNHCR and partners supplied 15 ambulances to various municipalities, hygiene kits, soap, PPE, blankets, sanitary cloth for hospital bedding, and tents, as well as 13 generators. The provision of 14 prefabricated containers, to be used as COVID-19 testing and reception facilities at Misrata, Benghazi, Sebha and Azzawiya, helped expand space at primary healthcare centres. Many of these activities fall under UNHCR’s Quick Impact Projects (QIPs) programme, focussing on community cohesion and peaceful coexistence. Public health awareness was also raised amongst refugees, asylum-seekers and Libyans alike through community mobilisers, text messages and social media, in order to explain how to limit the risks of exposure to COVID-19.

New programmes were launched to help counter the socio-economic impact of COVID-19. During Ramadan 2020, UNHCR distributed CRIs to 4,788 food-insecure refugees and asylum-seekers, mostly in Tripoli, as well as at Misrata and Azzawiya. This assistance included food baskets (to last for one month), hygiene kits, jerry cans and water purification tablets (provided by UNICEF). In June, UNHCR together with WFP began a pilot food distribution project in Tripoli, aiming to reach some of the most food-insecure refugees with food baskets, later expanding to Zawiya, Misrata, Benghazi and Zwara. By the end of 2020, more than 15,000 individuals (the initial aim being 10,000 persons) had been reached by the year end. In 2021, UNHCR and WFP aim to reach a similar number. During Ramadan 2020, UNHCR through its partner LibAid also distributed its food package to more than 500 IDP families (3,731 individuals) living in Tripoli’s Hay Al-Andalus district.

Detention centres (DC) present a particular health risk due to COVID-19, because of overcrowded and insanitary conditions. UNHCR through its partners organized the distribution of hygiene kits and other CRIs at a number of DCs across the country. From mid-April until the present, some 8,597 hygiene kits have been distributed to 17 DCs. With restrictions on movement, UNHCR scaled up its hotline response in order to ensure continuity of its services during the pandemic, as well as improve its outreach. In 2020 alone, over 10,000 calls were received. Most enquiries relate to material assistance and cash, followed by queries on registration and resettlement, as well as those relating to COVID-19. The majority of calls are from people in Tripoli and the wider western area. In July, a new 24-hour emergency medical hotline and ambulance service, to refer emergency cases to secondary and tertiary hospitals and clinics, was launched in partnership with IRC and the Libyan Red Crescent. In August a new call centre was opened, run by UNHCR partner, Norwegian Refugee Council, to enhance two-way communication between staff and refugees/asylum-seekers across Libya.