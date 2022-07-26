UNHCR Update Libya (26 July 2022) [EN/AR]

Highlights

From 20 and 24 July, UNHCR teams from Tripoli and Benghazi organized a four-day mission in East Libya. With partners Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), LibAid, and ACTED, joint monitoring exercises were carried out through phone surveys with beneficiaries who were supported by the information, counselling and legal assistance service provided by NRC and others who benefitted from shelter projects implemented by NRC. Also included were internally displaced Libyans who were supported with the core relief items distributed through LibAid. The team also visited the UNHCR/LibAid warehouse and Sidi Khalifa Clinic, a quick impact project by ACTED, focusing on the rehabilitation of the premises.

Population Movements

So far in 2022, 10,363 asylum seekers, refugees, and migrants have been reported as rescued or intercepted by the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG), the General Administration of Coastal Security (GACS), the Stabilization Support Apparatus (SSA) and the Libyan Navy over 110 operations. Last week, five rescue/interception operations were carried out by the LCG and SSA, two of which disembarked at Azzawya Oil Refinery Port, one at Tripoli Naval Base, one at Tripoli Commercial Port, and one at Al Maya disembarkation point, with 481 survivors, among whom were 76 persons of concern (PoCs) to UNHCR. Partner International Rescue Committee (IRC) was present at the three disembarkations at Azzawya Oil Refinery Port and Tripoli Commercial Port and provided medical assistance and core relief items (CRIs) to the survivors.

UNHCR Response

UNHCR, with partners, continues to provide help and services to some of the most vulnerable asylum seekers and refugees. Last week, partner IRC distributed hygiene and baby kits to 65 individuals, including 26 women and five children, at the Community Day Centre (CDC). At Serraj Registration Centre, UNHCR identified 15 individuals who managed to escape from trafficking camps. They were all referred for protection interviews to identify their needs and provide the necessary assistance. Two individuals were provided with clothing kits. Last week, 13 best interest assessments (BIAs) and 68 protection needs assessments (PNAs) were conducted with children and adults to identify their protection concerns, assess their needs, and decide on the required follow-up actions. Based on the assessments, individuals were referred to specialized services.

Last week, UNHCR carried out two field visits in Gargaresh and Ghot Al Shaal, in Tripoli, to follow up on the situation of the individuals who were recently transferred from detention centres to the urban setting. Based on the assessments, the needs were identified, and individuals were referred to specialized services accordingly. Four vulnerable individuals in need of shelter were referred to the community-based care arrangement programme. Three of them were successfully put in a care arrangement, while the other one was successfully integrated into the community via the partners’ community mobilizers.

As of 17 July, it is estimated that there are 2,431 persons in detention centres across Libya, of whom 946 are persons of concern to UNHCR. Last week, partner IRC carried out five visits to Triq Al-Matar, Triq Al-Sikka, and Ain Zara detention centres (DCs). Thirty medical consultations were provided at Triq Al-Matar DC, 66 medical consultations were provided at Triq Al-Sikka DC, and 41 medical consultations were provided at Ain Zara DC.

Through its partner IRC, UNHCR provides health services at different public primary healthcare centres in Tripoli. IRC provided 295 general health and reproductive consultations, 118 mental health consultations, and referred 42 individuals to public hospitals and private clinics. IRC medical team supported 19 individuals through the 24/7 hotline, five of whom were referred for secondary medical assessments.