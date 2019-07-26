UNHCR Update Libya (26 July 2019) [EN/AR]

268,629 Libyans currently internally displaced (IDPs)

444,760 returned IDPs

53,591 registered refugees and asylumseekers

3,353 overall persons arrived in Italy

758 monitoring visits to detention centres

1,661 refugees and asylum-seekers released from detention

1,050 refugees and asylum-seekers currently hosted in the Gathering and Departure Facility (GDF); 2,275 individuals transited through the GDF since Dec. 2018

4,403 vulnerable refugees and asylumseekers departed since November 2017

Highlights

On 22 July, UNHCR and IOM, following a meeting in Paris with European states, welcomed the consensus among countries to end the arbitrary detention of refugees and migrants in Libya. States also emphasized the importance of a process of orderly release of people in detention centres either to urban areas, or to open centres that allow reasonable freedom of movement, shelter, assistance and protection from harm. In addition, promising discussions took place concerning the establishment of a temporary, predictable arrangement for disembarking refugees and migrants after they have been rescued at sea, and sharing responsibility amongst States for hosting them afterwards.

Population movements

As of 25 July, 4,166 refugees and migrants were rescued/intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard in 2019. On 25 July, 147 refugees and migrants were rescued after a shipwreck and disembarked in Al Khums. During the event, over 100 individuals went missing at sea. So far this month, 480 refugees and migrants were disembarked in Libya. UNHCR and its partner the International Medical Corps provided medical assistance and core-relief items (CRIs) to those disembarked before they were transferred to a detention centre by the authorities.

UNHCR response

The Gathering and Departure Facility (GDF) hosts 1,050 individuals.

Currently the facility is fully occupied and UNHCR cannot conduct additional transfers of vulnerable persons of concern from detention centres to the GDF.

UNHCR together with authorities is also exploring the possible transfer into the urban community of some 500 individuals that entered the facility without any UNHCR screening. UNHCR in coordination with UN Agencies and partners are ready to provide assistance in the community. UNHCR plans for next week a new evacuation of over 100 refugees and asylum-seekers. So far in 2019, 1,345 refugees and asylum-seekers departed for solutions out of Libya, including 1,005 under evacuation and another 340 under resettlement programme.

UNHCR continues to monitor detention conditions in Libya. On 24 July,

UNHCR visited Zintan detention centre where over 580 refugees and migrants are held. Tensions are high in the centre as limited solutions are available for those currently in detention. Lack of water was also reported as a concern. UNHCR and UN Agencies are now planning a mission to Zintan detention centre next week.

There are 53,591 refugees and asylum-seekers registered with UNHCR in Libya. Registration and verification activities continued in urban areas and in detention centres. So far this year, UNHCR has registered over 5,700 refugees and asylum-seekers including over 2,250 in detention centres.

UNHCR continues to implement quick-impact projects (QIPs) to support internally displaced persons and the host community. Last week, UNHCR and IRC supported the rehabilitation and two health facilities in Sirte and the rehabilitation of a school in Misrata. UNHCR has also met local authorities in Sirte and monitored QIPs implemented in 2018. This year, UNHCR implemented 17 QIPs throughout Libya supporting 8,500 individuals.