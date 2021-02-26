UNHCR Update Libya (26 February 2021) [EN/AR]

Population movement

As of 22 February, 2,515 refugees and migrants have been registered as rescued/intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard and disembarked in Libya. On 20 February, some 280 individuals arrived at the Tripoli Naval Base. UNHCR medical partner, the International Rescue Committee (IRC), were present at the disembarkation point to provide urgent medical assistance and core relief items (CRIs).

UNHCR response

UNHCR and WFP’s joint food distribution programme has continued this week. In response to the socio-economic challenges presented by the coronavirus (COVID19) pandemic, nearly 2,000 refugee and asylum-seeker food-insecure families (over 7,000 individuals) were targeted in Tripoli, Zwara and Zawiya over the course of the week with emergency food parcels. Additional distributions are planned for Misrata (190 km east of Tripoli).

UNHCR’s response to COVID-19 pandemic further continues with support to communities in Libya. Last week in Misrata, UNHCR, together with partner LibAid and in coordination with the Misrata Municipality, provided sanitary cloth to three public health care clinics. The distribution is part of UNHCR’s quick impact projects (QIPs) programme and will benefit internally displaced (IDP), returnee, and host community populations living in and around Misrata.

IDPs across Libya also continue to receive UNHCR’s winter kits. Last week, national partner, LibAid distributed CRIs including solar lamps, winter clothes, socks, gloves, plastic sheets, blankets and hygiene kits to more than 600 IDPs (115 families) in Al-Ajaylat (80 km west of Tripoli). Since the beginning of 2020, UNHCR has distributed CRIs to more than 33,000 IDPs in Libya.

Presently, there are 3,934 asylum-seekers and migrants in detention centres across Libya, of whom 502 are of concern to UNHCR. During the reporting week, UNHCR, through partner IRC, provided 1,130 individuals in Al Mabani DC in Tripoli with soap bars, blankets and hygiene kits. Numbers of persons in detention have risen recently with the increased number of disembarkation operations.

At the Serraj Registration Office in Tripoli, the reception team received and processed a total of 379 individuals, including 55 individuals with refugee-status determination and resettlement appointments. The team also registered a total of 204 individuals from Syria (105), Sudan (72), Palestine (18), Eritrea (4), Iraq (2), South Sudan (2) and Ethiopia (1). The protection desk at the Serraj Registration Office also received a total of 45 referrals. Those included five unaccompanied children who were all scheduled for best interest procedures. Provision of counselling and referrals for the Protection Needs Assessment interviews were also made for the remaining cases.