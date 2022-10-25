UNHCR Update Libya (25 October 2022) [EN/AR]

Highlights

UNHCR helped 32 refugees leave on flights from Libya to be resettled in Canada and Norway, with logistical support from International Organization for Migration (IOM) Libya. The group included four young children. On 18 October, UNHCR facilitated the departure of a 19-year-old Eritrean refugee to Europe for his reunification with his brother through the family reunification process. On 21 October, an unaccompanied child travelled to Europe thanks to a humanitarian visa he was granted. Since 2017, 9,161 asylumseekers and refugees have departed from Libya on direct resettlement and evacuation flights, as well as through complementary pathways including humanitarian visas and family reunification.

UNHCR facilitated the reunification of two Eritrean brothers, 18 and 27 years old, after having been separated in Libya since 2021. When the older brother approached UNHCR and informed about his missing brother, the team was able to trace him. The two brothers were reunited at UNHCR’s Serraj Registration Centre.

Population Movements

So far in 2022, more than 18,600 asylum-seekers, refugees, and migrants have been reported as rescued or intercepted by the Libyan authorities. Last week, 13 rescue/interception operations were carried out by the Stabilization Support Apparatus (SSA) at Al Maya disembarkation point (DP) and Azzawya Oil Refinery Port, by the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG) at Azzawya Oil Refinery Port and Tripoli Commercial Port (TCP), by the General Administration of Coastal Security (GACS) at TCP and Qarabulli disembarkation point, and by the Counter-Terrorism Force at Azzawya Marsa Deelah disembarkation point, with 635 survivors, among whom there were 145 people of concern to UNHCR. Partner International Rescue Committee (IRC) responded to six disembarkations, and distributed food and non-food items to the survivors, while UNHCR responded to the disembarkation at TCP on 17 October.

UNHCR Response

On 22 October, with partner LibAid, UNHCR started the distribution of non-food items (NFIs) to Tawerghan internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Benghazi. The distribution is planned to continue till 29 October to cover all eight Tawergha IDP camps in Benghazi, with the view of reaching more than 1,100 households (around 4,500 individuals). The items include blankets, mattresses, kitchen sets, plastic sheets, solar lamps, jerry cans, winter boots, socks, and gloves.

UNHCR, with partners, continues to provide help and services to some of the most vulnerable asylum-seekers and refugees. Last week, IRC distributed hygiene kits and baby diapers to 133 individuals, including 45 women and 11 children at the Community Day Centre (CDC), and non-food items to 227 asylum-seekers and refugees, including 96 women, in various areas of Tripoli. UNHCR distributed cash assistance to 13 families (23 individuals) in the CDC. As of 24 October, 3,556 persons are estimated to be in detention centres (DCs) across Libya, of whom 1,300 individuals are persons of concern to UNHCR. Last week, partner IRC carried out visits to Triq Al-Sikka and Ain Zara DCs and provided over 100 medical consultations. Partner LibAid also distributed non-food items to 52 individuals at Al Kufra DC.

At the Serraj Registration Centre, UNHCR identified 76 individuals who managed to escape or who were released from trafficking camps. They were all referred for protection interviews to identify their needs and provide the necessary assistance. Last week, 29 best interest assessments and 84 protection needs assessments were conducted with children and adults to identify their protection concerns, and assess their needs, including referrals to specialized services. Six individuals, who were identified as in need of shelter, were successfully put in care arrangement. UNHCR outreach team held a meeting with community mobilizers to discuss the issues faced by the community including feedback on UNHCR, its processes and feedback mechanisms.

Through IRC, UNHCR provides health services at different public primary healthcare centres in Tripoli. During the reporting period, IRC provided 347 general health and reproductive health consultations, 90 mental health consultations and referred three individuals to public hospitals and private clinics. IRC medical team supported 25 individuals through the 24/7 hotline, 19 of whom were referred for secondary medical assessments.