UNHCR Update Libya (25 June 2021)

Population movement

As of 23 June, a total of 12,681 refugees and migrants have been reported as rescued/intercepted by the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG) and disembarked in Libya in 2021. So far in June alone, a total of 2,503 individuals have been disembarked, with 41 per cent at the Tripoli commercial port, 39 per cent at the Tripoli Naval Base and 20 per cent at Al-Zawiya (45 km west of Tripoli). UNHCR and its medical partner, the International Rescue Committee (IRC), continue to be present at the disembarkation points to provide urgent medical assistance and core relief items (CRIs) before individuals are transferred to detention centres by the Libyan authorities.

UNHCR response

UNHCR’s Chief of Mission completed a one-week mission in Benghazi, made jointly with the WFP Country Director. During the week, the mission was able to visit Al Haleis Tawerghan internally displaced persons’ (IDP) settlement, the biggest in east, where they met with IDPs and the camp’s management. There was also an opportunity to attend LibAid’s distribution of CRIs and hygiene kits to 20 families (137 individuals) of Murzuq IDPs hosted in Benghazi (with 486 families/2,785 individuals reached in this distribution campaign). On the same day, WFP distributed food baskets. At the IDP settlement in Ejdabia the party witnessed shelter rehabilitation implemented by UNHCR-Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC). To the north of Benghazi city, at Sidi Khalifa, a visit was made to the UNHCR-UNICEF BluePrint school, to meet the school manager, the teachers and students. Throughout the week, the mission was able to meet with several mayors and municipal representatives, as well as with other Libyan officials, where they discussed overall needs, as well as IDP and refugee/migration issues. On 19 June, the CoM visited Ganfouda detention centre, the main detention centre in the north-east, meeting both the centre’s management and the detainees.

UNHCR has recently registered a total of 567 individuals, including 44 individuals with refugee-status determination and resettlement appointments. A total of 294 individuals were also registered with the majority of nationals from Sudan (171), followed by Syria (86), Eritrea (21), Palestine (8), Ethiopia (4), South Sudan (2), Somalia (1), and Yemen (1). The newly registered individuals were provided with UNHCR certificates.

Partner CESVI provided cash assistance to a total of 650 refugee and asylum-seekers (288 households). This included regular cash assistance to 381 individuals and (98 households) and emergency cash assistance to 269 individuals (190 households). NRC distributed gift cards to 150 households (196 individuals), who had already received a cash-in-hand component from CESVI as part of a hybrid modality.