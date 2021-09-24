UNHCR Update Libya (24 September 2021)

Population Movements

So far in 2021, a total of 24,420 refugees and migrants have been reported as rescued/intercepted by the Libyan Coast Guard (LCG). On 21 September, a total of 42 individuals (including eight women and four children) disembarked at the Tripoli Naval Base. The group initially embarked from Zliten (160 km east of Tripoli). UNHCR and medical partner, the International Rescue Committee (IRC), were present at disembarkation to provide urgent medical assistance and Core Relief Items (CRIs).

UNHCR Response

On 23 September, UNHCR started a two-day winter distribution campaign of relief items (CRIs) to internally displaced Tawergha families at the Fallah 1 IDP settlement in Tripoli. Nearly 300 families (over 1,200 individuals) were targeted with assistance. Items included winter boots, socks, diapers, school bags, and hygiene kits. So far in 2021, UNHCR has distributed CRIs to 32,825 IDPs while more than 700 IDPs received cash assistance to help them meet their basic needs.

Last week, UNHCR processed 516 refugees and asylumseekers at its Registration Office in Tripoli. Of these, a total of 279 individuals were registered and received their UNHCR certificates. These included nationals from Sudan (141), Syria (62), Eritrea (48), Ethiopia (10), Somalia (8), Yemen (4), South Sudan (4), and Iraq (2). As of 23 September, UNHCR has registered a total of 9,403 refugees and asylum-seekers.

During the reporting week, through partner CESVI, UNHCR has provided cash assistance to a total of 287 refugee and asylum-seeking households (700 individuals), with regular cash assistance delivered to 72 households (292 individuals), emergency cash assistance (rent component) to 208 households (391 individual), and emergency cash assistance with a full cash amount to seven households (17 individuals). So far this year, a total of 8,024 refugees and asylumseekers received cash assistance.

UNHCR’s distribution of CRIs continue to target persons of concern in Libya. Last week, partner, IRC distributed CRIs including hygiene kits and diapers to 429 refugees and asylum-seekers (213 men, 164 women and 52 children) at the Community Day Centre in Tripoli. In addition, national partner, LibAid also distributed mattresses, blankets, slippers, and hygiene kits to 87 individuals being held at the Ganfouda detention centre in eastern Libya. So far this year, UNHCR distributed more than 100,000 CRIs across the country.