UNHCR Update Libya (24 July 2020) [EN/AR]

Population movement

As of 23 July, 6,027 refugees and migrants have been registered as rescued/intercepted at sea by the Libyan Coast Guard and disembarked in Libya. On 23 July, a total of 12 individuals from Morocco, Bangladesh and Libya disembarked in Tripoli. They were released upon their arrival at Tripoli Naval Base. UNHCR’s partner, the International Rescue Committee (IRC), were present at the disembarkation point to provide urgent medical assistance.

UNHCR response

On 22 July, UNHCR jointly with the World Food Programme (WFP) started the second round of food basket distributions at UNHCR’s Serraj Registration Office. More than 100 refugees and asylum-seekers living in the urban community were provided with food parcels, designed to last for one month. The project overall aims to target up to 10,000 food-insecure individuals. The assistance is designed to help refugees and asylum-seekers severely affected by the socio-economic impacts of COVID-19 restrictions and conflict. The joint programme was launched in June, with 747 individuals receiving food parcels.

The Community Day Centre (CDC) in Tripoli continues to provide services for refugees and asylum-seekers living in the urban community. Last week, a total of 280 core relief items (CRIs) were distributed and 86 primary healthcare consultations (including 12 cases referred to the NCDC and 12 to secondary hospitals) were provided. As of 20 July, UNHCR has provided more than 1,400 medical consultations and 15,800 CRIs to refugees and asylum-seekers in Libya. Following the tragic death of an asylum-seeker in Tripoli this week, UNHCR expresses condolences and calls for renewed action against smugglers and traffickers who continue to inflict suffering upon refugees, asylum-seekers and migrants in Libya.

UNHCR continues to undertake visits to detention centres in Libya. These visits allow UNHCR to assess the conditions and needs of its persons of concern, and advocate for their release. In 2020, UNHCR has carried out 180 such visits.

UNHCR through its partner CESVI conducts outreach visits to refugees and asylum-seekers living in the urban community. Through these visits, UNHCR and partners identify, register and assist people in need of our protection. In the reporting period, CESVI visited seven households (20 individuals) from Eritrea, Sudan and Somalia. As of 22 July, a total of 57 outreach visits were undertaken for 81 refugees and asylum-seekers.

Registration activities at UNHCR’s Serraj office continue. During the reporting period, a total of 248 individuals were registered with UNHCR. These were mainly from Sudan but also Syria, Somalia, Eritrea, South Sudan, Ethiopia and Palestine.